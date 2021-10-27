Modern-Day Mystic Sadhguru Joins Mindvalley With New Program 'A Yogi's Guide To Joy,' Teaching Millions How To Always Be Blissful

"A Yogi's Guide to Joy" launches during a tumultuous emotional climate where four in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder due to the pandemic. This is a significant increase from the one in 10 adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019. The pandemic has shed light on mental health, and this Quest is an offering and opportunity for those suffering to find joy again.

"This is a time for every human being to build yourself into a higher possibility," said Sadhguru. "It is our endeavor to empower more people to enhance their potential, thought, emotion, joy, peace, and experience of life."

With Sadhguru as the masterful guide, Mindvalley members will embark on an introspective adventure of discovery to reveal one's true self, navigate thoughts and emotions, and embrace freedom and fulfillment. "A Yogi's Guide to Joy" is divided into three parts:

Part I: Transcending Suffering

Part II: Conquering Your Thoughts and Emotions

Part III: Being Playful

"Sadhguru is one of the most profound spiritual minds of this century, and his ability to teach people how to relinquish suffering and find happiness comes at a time when many of us need it most," said Vishen, Founder of Mindvalley. "We are excited to welcome Sadghuru to Mindvalley, and for our members to experience that pure joy he has the unique ability to bring."

Sadhguru, who is ranked among the 50 most influential people in India, joins over 200 of the world's top teachers, authors, and experts in personal growth and wellness including Brain Coach Jim Kwik , Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali , Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond , Inspirational Speaker Lisa Nichols , Social Entrepreneur Miki Agrawal , and many more. Each of Mindvalley's Quests is produced and based on the its signature learning system, designed with advanced learning technology for results that are 5x the industry standard.

For years, Mindvalley has transformed the teachings of top educators, authors and activists into virtual learning experiences that foster community and prioritize mindset over all else. Mindvalley and its community of more than 18 million growth seekers are committed to life-long learning on subjects that truly matter. To become a member and have access to 50+ programs, including "A Yogi's Guide to Joy," go to Mindvalley.com .

About Mindvalley:

Mindvalley is the leader in personal growth education. We are on a mission to disrupt traditional school by teaching the wisdom and skills our system has ignored for far too long. Mindvalley's innovative learning tech platform 'Quest' features signature programs from top educators, authors and experts, prioritizing mindset over all else. The Mindvalley membership gives access to over 50 Quests and hundreds of hours of learning to unleash the fullest potential of one's mind, body and spirit. Mindvalley and its community of more than 18 million growth seekers are committed to life-long learning on subjects that truly matter—from the best teachers in the world on a campus that defies borders. Visit Mindvalley.com , or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About Mindvalley's Signature Quests:

Mindvalley Quests are highly produced online courses based on our signature learning system, and designed with advanced learning technology for results that are 5x industry standards. Quests bring years of wisdom and learning re-engineered and packed into just 10-20 minutes of daily bite-sized micro-learnings, resulting in incredible transformations that upgrade all areas of life. See thousands of Mindvalley testimonials here .

