Modern Diesel in Austin, TX Continues Partnership with Universal Technical Institute to Bring on the Next Generation of Diesel Technicians

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Diesel, the leading diesel repair shop in Austin, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Universal Technical Institute, a trade school in Austin. This partnership is focused on bringing on the next generation of diesel technicians through internships offered through Modern Diesel's direct relationship with UTI.

Kary Sabedra, owner of Modern Diesel, has always been dedicated to providing high-quality diesel repair services to Austin residents. He is now taking this commitment a step further by investing in the future of the industry through his partnership with UTI.

"I believe that it is our responsibility to give back to the industry and help bring on the next generation of diesel technicians," says Kary. "Through our partnership with UTI, we are able to offer hands-on experience to students who are passionate about diesel repair. We are excited to see what these students will bring to the industry in the future."

Modern Diesel and UTI are committed to providing students with real-world experience in the diesel repair industry. Interns at Modern Diesel will have the opportunity to work on real trucks and get hands-on experience with the latest diesel repair techniques and technologies.

This partnership is a testament to Modern Diesel's commitment to quality and the future of the diesel repair industry. Kary and his team are dedicated to providing their customers with the highest quality services, and their partnership with UTI is just another example of their commitment to excellence. Visit them at moderndieseltx.com

