Modern Electrum: Unveiling a New Era of Conscientious Luxury Jewelry

Groundbreaking alloy uses 100 percent recycled precious metals; debuting as part of the Lands Collection by Diamonds de Canada.

BRASSANVIDO, Italy, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Modern Electrum, a groundbreaking alloy that embodies the future of sustainable luxury. This innovative material is crafted exclusively from 100 percent recycled precious metals under the skilled craftsmanship of Legor, S.p.A., an esteemed Italian manufacturer committed to sustainability.

Modern Electrum embraces sustainability by exclusively utilizing 100 percent recycled precious metals and alloys, significantly reducing the demand for new mining.

Inspired by ancient practices, Modern Electrum is a modern-day testament to the values of ancient civilizations that cherished its beauty and resilience. Ancient electrum originates from a natural and alloyed blend of gold, silver, and platinum. This exquisite metal has a rich history dating back to the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans, who prized its beauty and durability in coinage and jewelry. As we reintroduce the ancient allure of electrum, Modern Electrum takes a significant step forward by promoting environmental stewardship through sustainable sourcing.

Featured within the Lands Collection by Diamonds de Canada, each piece showcases exquisite craftsmanship and a commitment to ethical practices and responsible luxury. Meticulously designed, the Lands Collection honors the unique characteristics of their Canadian diamond origin and connects intimately with the persona of the wearer. Each piece in the Lands Collection tells a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and sustainability, making it more than just jewelry—it's a testament to responsible luxury.

"We are proud to introduce Modern Electrum through the Lands Collection," said Antonio Poliero, Business Manager of Legor. "By utilizing 100 percent recycled precious metals, we uphold the values of sustainability and ethical sourcing, ensuring that every piece not only meets the highest standards of craftsmanship but also respects our planet."

Representing a new era in luxury jewelry, Modern Electrum stands as a durable testament to its historical counterpart, providing a luxurious yet responsible choice for discerning consumers. Its inherent strength and timeless allure make it an ideal choice for those who appreciate both the beauty of nature and the importance of ethical practices in luxury.

Explore Modern Electrum's unique combination of historical reverence and modern responsibility at modernelectrum.com. To see the entire Lands Collection, visit landscollection.com.

About Legor Group S.p.A.

Founded in Italy, Legor Group S.p.A. is a renowned manufacturer of precious metal alloys committed to sustainability and innovation. With a focus on ethical practices and superior craftsmanship, Legor continues to redefine luxury through its unique blends and collections. Learn more at legor.com.

About Diamonds de Canada

Founded in the Northwest Territories of Canada, Diamonds de Canada is a Government Approved Diamond Manufacturer employing northern talent and training in the art of cutting and polishing diamonds from the three diamond mines of the Northwest Territories. Learn more at diamondsdecanada.com.

About Lands Collection

The Lands Collection is a 42-piece stackable diamond jewelry brand that celebrates Italian craftsmanship, Northern Canadian heritage, and responsible luxury. There are three collections: "Ice" represented as Classic and Enchanting; "Earth" depicted as Bold and Adventurous; and "Spirit" seen as Romantic and Visionary. Each collection captures the essence of one of three iconic diamond mines in Canada's Northwest Territories: Ekati, Diavik, and Gahcho Kué. The personality of each territory intertwines with the wearer's persona, creating a truly individualized and meaningful jewelry experience. Learn more at landscollection.com.

SOURCE Modern Electrum