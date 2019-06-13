Modern Families Come Together for Authentic Sopressata: Born in Calabria, Handmade in California and Now Available Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAVA Brothers, LLC, maker of all-natural and non-GMO sopressata and 'nduja, is excited to announce the launch of its new online shop at www.bavabrothers.com/shop with free shipping for first time orders over $75.

Sopressata product image and sliced. Ndjua packaging image. Sopressata and nduja packaging images.

Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors. They're traditional and unconventional. And there's room for not only mom and dad, but also close friends. At BAVA Brothers, family is celebrated because it's the heart and soul of the company. For four generations, the Bava family has made traditional southern Italian Sopressata Calabrese. Making sopressata for the holidays and neighborhood gatherings has been a cherished tradition, bringing family and friends together for decades. Company founders and brothers, Steven and Eric Bava, are now sharing their family recipe with the world.

"Food brings people together—whether at the holidays, special occasions or impromptu get togethers. For us, sopressata has been central to all of these gatherings. We want to give our customers delicious and easy ideas that bring together their own special family," says Steven Bava, company co-founder.

Consumers are craving food that's authentic, honestly-made and uncomplicated. BAVA Brothers products are handcrafted with the highest-quality ingredients and minimally processed, just like Grandpa Bava did in Calabria. Products use all-natural heritage pork that's sourced from Iowa where the pigs are free from antibiotics, added hormones and HGPs (hormone growth promotantes). Herbs and spices are all-natural and sourced from a California supplier that meets the highest quality standards to ensure ingredient integrity and supports small businesses.

Welcome to the family!

About BAVA Brothers, LLC

BAVA Brothers, LLC is a Los Angeles-based specialty food company. Founded in 2011 by brothers Steven and Eric Bava, the company produces a gourmet line of sopressata foodstuffs that are based on a family recipe from Calabria, Italy. All products are handmade in the United States, using sustainably-raised heritage pork and non-GMO, organic ingredients. For more information, go to www.bavabrothers.com.

Media contact:

Edward Hoffman

BAVA Brothers, LLC

216357@email4pr.com

415.596.8405

SOURCE BAVA Brothers

Related Links

https://www.bavabrothers.com

