Modern Fertility Announces its $15 Million Series A to Reshape the Fertility Experience and Push Fertility Science Forward

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, Inc. - Modern Fertility , a women's health company making fertility hormone testing more accessible, today announces its $15 million series A round of funding, led by Forerunner Ventures and Kirsten Green. The firm's Founding Partner Kirsten Green is also joining Modern Fertility's board, bringing the team's expertise in building some of the most formative consumer brands of the last decade, such as Glossier, Outdoor Voices, Away, Warby Parker and Dollar Shave Club. The capital will enable Modern Fertility to deliver new experiences and products in reproductive health and develop its own research to advance fertility science.

"Kirsten and the Forerunner Ventures team are ideal partners for us and I cannot wait to charge forward with their support," said Afton Vechery, CEO and co-founder of Modern Fertility. "When it comes to consumer behavior, the big challenge in fertility is also our big opportunity. We want to rewire how we think about fertility. It should be proactive, informed and grounded in community and continued learning, rather than reactive and ambiguous. Kirsten will be immensely important in shaping and realizing this vision."

Modern Fertility makes personalized reproductive health information more accessible earlier in life, starting with fertility. The company's first product makes the same fertility hormone tests found in infertility clinics available to women before they're ready for kids, at a fraction of the traditional cost. The test can be taken at home or in a nearby lab. With the new funding, Modern Fertility is building more reproductive health offerings that follow its mission to arm all women with the information they need to be their own best personal health advocates. As a pioneer of education and information, Modern Fertility is uniquely positioned to be the supportive, neutral partner that women need to navigate the historic complexities of reproductive health.

"As an active investor in brands that reshape consumers' expectations, I am constantly tracking how people's lives are changing, and where there are high levels of dissatisfaction. The fertility category embodies these dynamics in spades," said Kirsten Green, Founding Partner at Forerunner Ventures. "There is an incredible opportunity for Modern Fertility to be the beloved, trusted brand that women turn to throughout the course of their broader reproductive health experience. Afton and Carly are some of the most impressive entrepreneurs I've come across, and their understanding of community, fertility science and modern women's needs makes them the perfect leaders to see this through."

In addition to broadening its reproductive health offerings, Modern Fertility is deepening its investment in its own cultural and clinical research, which is focused on identifying where women and their partners need more support and developing better predictors of fertility. The company's focus on the Wellness category makes it uniquely suited to support research of the fertile population, an under-researched demographic in the reactive healthcare system, in order to improve proactive fertility care. In the years to come, Modern Fertility will introduce better markers of fertility, which will inform its products, impact women everywhere, and push the industry forward.

"As a brand builder and student of consumer behavior, I have the utmost respect for Kirsten and her team at Forerunner Ventures," said Carly Leahy, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Modern Fertility. "It's amazing to see fertility alongside some of the most compelling brands in beauty, fitness, travel and personal care. It's a very special milestone for women's health."

To learn more about Modern Fertility or request a test, please visit www.modernfertility.com.

About Modern Fertility

Modern Fertility is a women's health company making personalized reproductive health information more accessible, earlier in life. We make the same lab tests that were previously confined to fertility clinics more accessible for women at home. By arming women with powerful information about their reproductive health, Modern Fertility is closing the fertility information gap and enabling women to truly own the decisions impacting their bodies and futures. Modern Fertility has raised a total of $22 million from Forerunner Ventures, Maveron, Union Square Ventures, First Round Capital, Box Group, #Angels and Y Combinator.

