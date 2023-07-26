Modern Fortis Announces Their Launch on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the official launch of Modern Fortis, a new kind of advocacy firm with an unwavering commitment to the public good. Leveraging the best of our sister company Modern Cartographers' sophisticated grassroots technology, we are mission-driven and committed to pushing for changes to help heal the wounds dividing this nation — e.g., strengthening communities, improving public safety, and advancing policies that promote the public good.

Modern Fortis was born from its founder Joe Cameron's idea that West Coast ingenuity could be integrated with East Coast hustle to provide the best of both worlds for our country, clients, and partners. With Managing Partner Emily Coyle, the two conceived of a bipartisan policy shop integrating tech solutions and political expertise with best-in-class service modeled on Coyle's decade supporting executive leadership at a Big 4 global audit firm. Partner Margo Klosterman is the pair's first hire and brings deep experience with associations and coalition building in Washington.

Modern Fortis is set to transform the landscape of federal, state, and local engagement. Its platforms combine the best of tech advocacy: micro-targeting stakeholders and policymakers at scale. Their approach leverages proprietary data, modern analytics, and unique digital toolsets to help clients achieve their public affairs goals.

For more information about Modern Fortis, its services and to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit www.modernfortis.com.

"Strength In Action."

