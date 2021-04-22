Modern Global Sourcing named Exclusive Distributor for Cranberry Global's Chemo Exam Nitrile Gloves R200CT

"We are thrilled to be an authorized Cranberry distributor and truly honored and grateful to have the exclusive license to distribute their newest line, of 510(K) Chemo Rated Gloves, the R200CT," said Adam Fried, Co-CEO, Modern Global Sourcing. "Their products are best-in-class and our institutionalized distribution process will ensure that these high-demand items are professionally and reliably delivered to the organizations and healthcare workers who need them."

A recent study by Premier, America's largest group purchasing organization, with a network of more than 4,100 member hospitals and health systems, stated that "access to exam gloves was the second greatest challenge in caring for COVID patients behind staffing." Further, "glove supply will be constrained into 2023 as global demand for nitrile exam gloves currently exceeds capacity by 40%."

Cranberry products are available for immediate purchase and distribution via Modern Global Sourcing.

CRANBERRY GLOBAL

For over 25 years, Cranberry has specialized in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of protective infection control solutions. Cranberry stresses the utmost importance on providing products of superior quality and constantly strives to develop products with the highest protection, comfort, and strength. For more information, visit: cranberryglobal.com.

MODERN GLOBAL SOURCING

Modern Global Sourcing, located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, is a vertically integrated importer and distributor of high quality essential medical and industrial supplies. Founded in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modern Global Sourcing specializes in identifying mission-critical hard-to-source merchandise and connecting it to the businesses, organizations and healthcare workers who need it the most. Their institutionalized processes and systems safeguard the purchasing process so that medical professionals and front-line workers are guaranteed quality product and reliable delivery.

For more information, visit our website: modernglobalsourcing.com

PR CONTACT: Adam Fried, [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Global Sourcing

