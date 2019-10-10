Modern Grid Partners and empow Team Up to Deliver Next Generation Utility SOC Services

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Grid Partners (MGP), a premier utility consultancy, and empow a leader in next generation SIEM technology and a Gartner "Cool Vendor", have teamed up in response to increased demand to secure critical infrastructure. Our UtiliSOC solution is an empowered next generation SIEM combining the power of AI (artificial intelligence) and Machine Learning with managed SOC services to deliver unparalleled 24x7x365 monitoring and protection for our utility customers.

"We are finding many utilities are struggling with navigating the complexity of protecting themselves from today's ever-changing threat landscape," said Chuck Gerry, Founder and President of Modern Grid Partners. Mr. Gerry continued, "Our expertise in this space, along with empow's robust technology platform, creates a team that is second to none and able to provide unparalleled service and solutions to utilities throughout North America and beyond."

"empow's i-SIEM is an ideal NG SIEM platform for providing basic as well as advanced SOC services," says Avi Chesla, Founder & CEO at empow. "Our AI- powered automation technology allows to effectively serve a large number of customers, reduce time to detect, investigate and respond effectively – all by a small team. We are very excited to join forces with Modern Grid Partners, and together leverage the i-SIEM to bring a highly competitive NG SOC services to the utilities industry throughout North America."

If you are a utility searching for solutions to protect your critical infrastructure and achieve compliance with current and future cyber security regulations our team of experts can help.

About Modern Grid Partners

Modern Grid Partners, Inc. (MGP) is a leading consulting firm and managed services provider (MSSP) that creates and deploys business and technology solutions for the Utility, Government, Healthcare, and Telecommunication industries. Modern Grid Partners is headquartered in Portland, ME. Learn more at www.moderngridpartners.com.

About empow

empow was founded in 2014 and is backed by a group of Israeli investors (who are behind some of Israel's most successful companies) and Ascent Venture Partners. We have an R&D center in Israel and headquarters in Boston, and customers throughout North America and Europe. Learn more at empow.co.

