Modern Health Appoints Former Lyft and Google Executive as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, announced the appointment of enterprise healthcare veteran Gyre Renwick as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Renwick brings over 20 years of industry and leadership experience, developing and scaling enterprise healthcare departments at some of the world's fastest-growing companies and enabling healthcare access to some of the most vulnerable.

From his early days working in the nonprofit sector serving the homeless community, Renwick has always been passionate about helping the people who need it most. He joins Modern Health from Podium where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and led all go-to-market teams. Gyre has a proven track record of success and execution with deep leadership capabilities having spent five years at Lyft as Vice President of Business and Head of Healthcare for Lyft Business. During his time at Lyft, he built the healthcare business from the ground up, aimed at addressing the gap in transportation for some of our most vulnerable populations and then led the overall Lyft Business team. He spearheaded a program to provide non-emergency medical transportation to low income and elderly patients who don't have access to quality reliable transportation and expanded the healthcare offering to all patients including those with Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance plans. An early employee of Google, Renwick spent more than a decade as Head of Industry for Healthcare, growing the tech giant's healthcare department and enabling healthcare organizations to use Google's full suite of products. Renwick was also responsible for creating and launching Google Grants program to help non-profits grow through technology, which later became Google.org.

"I am very excited about this opportunity and humbled by the trust that Modern Health has put in me," comments Renwick. "The world around us is rapidly evolving and digital technologies are constantly changing the way we interact with and consume mental health support. In my opinion, Modern Health with its customer-centric, innovative and evidence-led approach is the company that is going to lead the way in transforming mental health support in the workplace. I look forward to working with all customers and partners of Modern Health to achieve this together."

At Modern Health, Renwick will oversee several key business functions including Sales & Partnerships, Client Success, Marketing & Growth, Operations, and Clinical Care. With his deep understanding of the complexity of the healthcare space and his vast experience building out healthcare business models, he will play a crucial role in supporting the company through the next phases of hypergrowth. Gyre's appointment reflects Modern Health's long-term strategy of growth, investment in the digital healthcare experience, and drive to become an integrated part of the healthcare benefits ecosystem.

"Gyre's impressive background speaks for itself, but it's his personal passion for helping people that makes him such a perfect fit for Modern Health," said Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO of Modern Health. "As we enter our next phase of growth—with the monumental task of destigmatizing and increasing access to mental health support worldwide—I feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Gyre's caliber and experience on our leadership team who truly understands the value of our mission."

