Modern Health Brings Together Global Experts to Define the Future of Mental Health Care

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, today announced the speaker lineup and early programming for Elevate, the company's inaugural two-day global conference taking place virtually on September 14-15, 2021. Elevate is bringing together experts from every corner of the mental health world to destigmatize mental health and define the future of the mental health care industry.

Elevate will feature a variety of high-profile speakers, practitioners, and thought leaders, impactful session programming, and hands-on workshops for HR and benefits leaders, healthcare consultants, and mental health providers around the world. During the event, Modern Health will present and distribute its yet-to-be-released report on the future of mental health care, which surveys over 1,700 U.S. business leaders, HR managers, and employees to better understand expectations, needs, and goals around mental health support in the workplace. This Modern Health commissioned survey will be conducted by Forrester Consulting . The conference will feature interactive Q&As and engaging keynote sessions from speakers including Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, co-founder of The Huffington Post, and international bestselling author of fifteen books, Arianna Huffington .

"Mental health has been firmly established as the fourth pillar of standard workplace benefits, alongside medical, dental, and vision," said Alyson Watson, founder & CEO of Modern Health. "Offering employees comprehensive mental health resources is table stakes in 2021. What we need to focus on now is how we can continue building a culture where this kind of mental health support is not a luxury in the workplace, but an expectation for employees and employers. At Elevate, we are virtually bringing together experts from every corner of the mental health world to define the future of the mental health care industry and share these insights with business leaders across the globe."

Early programming for the conference will include:

Insights on the future of clinical care from innovative voices in the mental health community:

A look into emerging and controversial care options, including shining the spotlight on psychedelics and the role they may play in addressing mental health needs, led by journalist, professor, and #1 New York Times bestselling author and activist Michael Pollan and Modern Health's VP of Clinical Care, Dr. Myra Altman .

bestselling author and activist and Modern Health's VP of Clinical Care, Dr. . Practitioner-focused sessions that unearth insightful conversations between HR and benefits leaders across a variety of industries:

Case studies and meaningful, real-world examples from HR leaders at forward-thinking companies will reveal key learnings on building a people-first culture, securing executive buy-in for mental health benefits, and measuring the return on investment and impact to the business.

A focus on destigmatizing mental health, culturally centered mental health care, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging:

Discussions with high-profile individuals including former NFL player Dhani Jones , founder of The Black Girl Doctor Dr. Taisha Caldwell-Harvey , Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix Katrina Lake , and Founder and CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd .

, founder of The Black Girl Doctor , Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix , and Founder and CEO of Bumble . A conversation with Academy Award winner and musician, Jared Leto , around technology, creativity, and mental health.

, around technology, creativity, and mental health. Successful strategies and advice for the future of the workplace, whether remote, office-based, or hybrid:

As organizations look to a post-pandemic future, HR leaders are charged with creating a transition back to the workplace that works for both the business and its employees. Industry thought leaders will share successful strategies for change management within an uncertain and changing working environment.

Throughout the two-day virtual conference, self-care will be at the top of the agenda, with hands-on workshops led by industry experts as well as drop-in guided meditation sessions and Modern Health's group sessions, called Circles, which will provide first-hand experience of the new modalities of care being utilized to manage stress and anxiety at organizations around the world.

"We want attendees to really experience what it means to prioritize all aspects of mental well-being for their organizations," said Dr. Myra Altman, Ph.D., VP of Clinical Care at Modern Health. "HR and business leaders across the world will walk away with a better understanding of why and how to build a comprehensive mental health support system for their workforce, as well as practical skills and concepts that can be used to improve their own well-being and positively shape a company's overall workplace culture."

Register here to learn about how you can create a healthier, more productive, and more innovative workforce – while breaking down barriers to access to mental health care.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists available in 35 languages all in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, and 01 Advisors.

