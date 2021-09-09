Modern Health Empowers HR Leaders With Actionable Insights That Will Transform Their Well-being Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, reports continued hyper-growth in the second quarter of 2021 with the appointment of several high-impact additions to the leadership team, more culture recognition industry awards, and the release of its Insights Hub — a centralized portal for HR & Benefits leaders to access Modern Health reporting and resources at any time, on-demand.

"HR leaders are under more pressure than ever to support their workforce," said Lorna Henri, Modern Health's VP of Client Success. "With the 'Great Resignation' at the forefront of every leader's mind, it's never been more important to have visibility into the health of their organization with actionable insights that you can develop a strategy around in order to maintain a healthy and productive workplace, create loyal employees and attract top talent. Investing in tools that simplify how HR & Benefits teams can extend this support is a top priority for us. With the Insights Hub, we hope to empower HR leaders to see clearly into the overall health of their workforce and equip them with the tools, insights, and resources they need to build healthy, mentally resilient workplaces."

Modern Health's Insights Hub includes on-demand access for designated HR & Benefits leaders for each customer organization including:

Aggregated and de-identified reporting on their Modern Health benefit, including registration, engagement, and usage across 1:1, digital, and Circles care types;

Organizational health and well-being metrics over time, in comparison to benchmarks, as well as between departments & office locations;

A complete library of mental health resources (flyers, videos, slides, etc.) for company leaders, managers, new hires, parents, ERG leads, and more.

As part of this portal, leaders can track their organization's Workplace Well-Being Index, which empowers leaders with a better understanding of their organization's mental health over time and in comparison to the average across Modern Health's customer base. The Workforce Well-being Index is a composite well-being score introduced by Modern Health, which aggregates clinically validated measures of well-being, depression, anxiety, and burnout. Leaders can use this to understand at a high level the health of the organization and how this compares to average benchmarks.

To support the exponential growth of both Modern Health and its global customer base, the company has also bolstered its leadership team with industry veteran Gyre Renwick , Chief Operating Officer. Other strategic hires include Katy Guilfoile who has joined from Virgin Pulse as Senior Director of Client Success for Modern Health's Strategic accounts. Modern Health has grown its team 104% in this year alone to support the rapidly growing demand for mental health support across the globe while maintaining a more than 90% employee retention rate. Although scaling rapidly to keep up with its rocketing growth, Modern Health continues to keep its people-focused culture front and center picking up workplace awards including Fortune's Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area 2021 and Quartz' " Best Companies for Remote Workers ".

Modern Health is hosting its inaugural virtual event, Elevate , on 14-15 September 2021 centered around building the future of mental health in the workplace.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

