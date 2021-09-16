Modern Health Inaugural Event, Elevate, Raises the Bar for Destigmatizing Mental Health in the Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, this week held its inaugural two-day virtual conference, Elevate, to reframe the conversation around mental health at work. With experts from every corner of the mental health world, Elevate featured keynote presentations, practical stress-relieving workshops, panel discussions, customer success stories and interactive Q&As centered around destigmatizing and changing the future of mental health in the workplace. With more than 3,000 registered attendees at Elevate and 42 speakers, it is clear that there is a growing desire to change workplaces for the better.

"This past year and a half has been incredibly challenging for all of us. We've been dealing with a devastating global pandemic that's changed the way we all live and work. We've witnessed political and cultural unrest as we face the effects of ongoing racial injustice. The stresses of all of this don't even account for the personal challenges that we all face in our daily lives. It's not a surprise that many of us are struggling," said Alyson Watson, Founder and CEO of Modern Health. "Mental health support matters more than ever before, which is why Modern Health brought together the nation's experts to destigmatize mental health and to define the future of the industry."

From the inspirational conversation with legendary tennis champion Venus Williams, who reminded the audience that for athletes too, mental health is extremely important, to Dr. Taisha Caldwell-Harvey, Founder of The Black Girl Doctor, former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones, and actor Jacqueline Toboni, who talked about the importance of belonging, the event was designed to empower attendees to advocate for and lead the conversation about supporting mental wellness in the workplace.

During the event, Modern Health published "Shifting Tides: A Report on the Changing Attitudes About Mental Health Care and the Workplace" , taking a closer look at the future of the workplace. The research, commissioned by Modern Health and conducted by Forrester Consulting , set out to determine the impact of COVID-19 on how companies view and plan for mental health benefits and explored the disparities between leadership perception and employee experiences when it comes to the quality, quantity, and perceived motivations behind the mental health benefits offered at work.

Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from leaders including Thrive Global's Arianna Huffington, Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd and Stitch Fix's Katrina Lake about how they're addressing topics including maintaining a healthy work/life balance, paving the way for female leaders around the world, and building company cultures that prioritize mental health.

To close out the two day virtual event, leaders and human resource experts from top companies like HubSpot, Zendesk, Carrot Fertility, Cleo, Sonos, Leapgen, and GitLab talked about how HR is changing in fundamental ways, with an emphasis on the need to think holistically about benefits and compensation to attract and retain top talent, optimizing the post-pandemic workplace, and tips on how to build equity and inclusion in a hybrid workforce. Dr. Jessica Jackson, Global DEIB Care Lead at Modern Health stressed that you cannot fully support mental health without considering the impact of culture and social identity on people's day-to-day lives. With the help of mental health advocates like the speakers at Elevate, more people are speaking openly about a topic that society has typically stigmatized.

"I am extremely proud of the work the Modern Health team does every day to provide the highest quality service to the people who need us most," added Watson, "Right now we have a unique opportunity for employers to pave the way to a future that allows employees to bring their whole selves to work with the resilience needed to thrive."

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

