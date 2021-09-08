Modern Health Named a "Best Small and Medium Workplace " by Fortune and "Best Company for Remote Workers" by Quartz

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, today was named to two prestigious award lists: Fortune's " Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area " and Quartz' " Best Companies for Remote Workers ." Both awards, which recognize companies at the forefront of providing excellent experiences for employees in the office and remotely, are reflections of Modern Health's support for employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's commitment to creating a healthy, happy, and innovative workplace for its community.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, Modern Health focused on supporting our employees as they navigated the changes and struggles associated with a global crisis," said Alyson Watson, founder and CEO of Modern Health. "Today, as we continue to emerge from a difficult time, we've doubled down on our promise to ensure our employees can thrive both at work and in their personal lives. I am incredibly proud of the passionate, mission-driven team we've built at Modern Health, and I'm grateful for how they've embraced our company's dedication to making mental health support more accessible."

As a pioneering organization in the workplace mental health industry, Modern Health has understood the importance of prioritizing employee well-being. Throughout the pandemic, Modern Health enhanced its mental health benefits to allow employees to access more resources through its own platform, and employees are routinely encouraged to take advantage of their mental health days, as needed. Modern Health has provided 5 company-wide, paid mental health days in 2021 to encourage employees to rest, recharge, and prevent burnout. Modern Health remains focused on creating a positive, engaging, and stable environment to work in, whether employees are working from its San Francisco headquarters or remotely around the globe.

Fortune's "Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area" award is part of its series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, based on employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. According to survey data, over 95% of employees at Modern Health say it is a great place to work.

Quartz' Best Companies for Remote Work award is an opt-in global ranking based on online employee engagement and satisfaction surveys conducted by the Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The survey assessed company practices and measured employee satisfaction in areas including leadership, pay and benefits, training and development, corporate culture, communication, and overall engagement.

Modern Health has also previously been recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Startups , Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2021 and Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 . Founder and CEO Alyson Watson has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 and the Fortune 40 Under 40 lists, and the company boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and 95% CEO approval on Glassdoor and a 90% employee retention rate.

To learn more about Modern Health's award-winning culture and career opportunities, visit modernhealth.com .

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

SOURCE Modern Health