Modern Health Prioritizes Member Preferences With New Blended Care Courses

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 300+ enterprises globally, reports continued hyper-growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the release of Courses, a new modality of self-guided and paced blended care developed and led by therapists. Additionally, the company announces the appointment of board-certified physician/psychiatrist and medical veteran, David Harari, MD, MSB, as Senior Psychiatric Strategy Lead.

"We are in the middle of an escalating mental health pandemic. According to our research 87% of employees want their employers to care about their mental health and 64% are prepared to change jobs for a more flexible and supportive culture. However, there is an inherent supply and demand issue when it comes to therapists - the fact is there are simply not enough licensed therapists in the world to serve everyone seeking mental health care," comments Dr. Matt Scult, Clinical Content Lead at Modern Health. "As we analyzed onboarding data from our extensive base of global members we realized that many individuals are seeking more flexibility in how they work on their well-being."

Starting today, Courses are digitally available to Modern Health's entire member base around the world. Courses are rooted in clinical science and weave together the wide breadth of Modern Health's platform evidence-led offering, blending digital programs, audio meditations, podcast-style programs, live provider-led community sessions, and 1:1 care with certified coaches and licensed therapists. Courses aim to drive higher engagement and meaningful outcomes by flexibly teaching members skills for mental resilience at their own pace. Each course spans 2-12 weeks and centers around a particular topic, the first being Managing Stress. Modern Health will continue to roll out additional Courses over the coming months, with its second course focusing on the topic of Dealing with Intense Emotions.

Modern Health recently published a research collaboration with external academic scientists in a peer-reviewed scientific journal providing evidence to support the importance of offering multiple care modalities to meet the needs and preferences of diverse employee populations. Key findings from this study include that fewer than half of members (44%) selected one-on-one as their preferred mode of receiving care and nearly 25% chose self-guided as their preferred modality of care. Older adults (age 45+), were 2.5 times more likely than young adults (age 18-24) to select self-guided care compared to one-on-one with a provider. Men were 43% more likely than women to prefer self-guided care over one-on-one care. As expected, preferences were informed by clinical severity with members screening positive for depression or anxiety significantly more likely to state a preference for one-on-one care.

"We believe the future of scaling mental health lies in blended care, and at the core of our mission is a commitment to providing the highest quality care that meets people where they are. Courses provide members with the flexibility to learn and use mental health skills through the combination of modalities they prefer, and at a pace and time that suits them best," adds Scult. "Looking ahead, we will continue to offer and test new culturally-centered care modalities rooted in evidence-based practice to meet the needs and preferences of every individual along the spectrum of needs."

To support the exponential growth of both Modern Health and its global customer base, the company also bolstered its Clinical Research & Strategy team with board-certified physician/psychiatrist, medical leader, entrepreneur, and clinical ethicist, David Harari, MD, MSB . Dr. Harari has a demonstrated background in behavioral health, healthcare consulting, clinical research, and digital health having held roles including Director of Behavioral Health at K Health, a digital healthcare company, and Medical Director at Trusst, a virtual platform for text-based mental health therapy. Dr. Harari is the recipient of the prestigious Laughlin Fellowship from the American College of Psychiatrists, has published multiple papers in peer-reviewed medical journals, presented at numerous national medical conferences, and joins Modern Health today as Senior Psychiatric Strategy Lead.

Modern Health has grown its team 104% this year alone to support the rapidly growing demand for mental health support across the globe while maintaining an employee retention rate of 93%. Although scaling rapidly to keep up with its growth, Modern Health continues to keep its people-focused culture front and center, picking up workplace awards including being Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row with 95% of employees stating it's a great place to work as well as maintaining an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 and a 97% CEO approval on Glassdoor .

