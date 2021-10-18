Modern Healthcare Launches Digital Health Business & Technology To Serve The Entire Digital Health Ecosystem

New brand to deliver news, data, insights and analysis for digital healthcare providers, payers, investors and suppliers Tweet this

The resulting product portfolio will include:

The Digital Health Business and Technology website (DigitalHealthBusinessandTechnology.com), featuring news coverage, a research and data center and quarterly M&A reports

The Digital Health Deal and Digital Health Intel weekly e-newsletters

A Digital Health Alert for breaking industry news

For a limited time, healthcare executives in senior leadership roles in operations, financial and clinical management, information technology and related areas; entrepreneurs and senior leaders within digital health solution provider companies; investment firms, private and institutional investors (commercial banks, mutual funds, etc.), venture capitalists; private equity firms and angel investors, are invited to register for trial access to online content and e-newsletters from Digital Health Business & Technology.

"Digital Health Business & Technology offerings will serve the needs of the entire digital health ecosystem, enabling healthcare executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors to determine how best to leverage digital health solutions for improved outcomes, accelerated innovation and greater business growth," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare.

"Our digital health portfolio will serve the information needs of healthcare executives who are seeking to understand the strategic business value of the latest digital health technology solutions to their operations, along with technology professionals at provider and clinical organizations who evaluate and determine which technology solutions are the right fit for their digital health strategies, and investors who track deals, IPOs and M&A activity to identify trends for future investment in digital health companies," said Jon Morton, general manager of Digital Health Business & Technology.

According to McKinsey & Company, in 2019, digital health represented a global market worth approximately $350 billion. All digital health value pools are expected to grow by at least 8% annually through 2024, leading to an estimated market size of at least $600 billion.

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications Inc

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information, reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the MH print magazine and events. Modern Healthcare's unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

