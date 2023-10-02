Modern Healthcare Names Chartis a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for the Eighth Time

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced it has again been named to the Modern Healthcare "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" list. This is the eighth year that Chartis has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the eighth year the firm has been named to this list.

"We're excited to be recognized as a best place to work in healthcare," said Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer at Chartis. "We are united in our belief that healthcare can work better—a belief that drives our commitment to our clients, our communities, and each other."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products, and services.

Earlier this year, Chartis also was named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" list, earning a place on the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and Top 50 Consulting Firms lists.

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more

