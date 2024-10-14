Modern Healthcare names Chartis a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for the ninth time

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced it has again been named to the Modern Healthcare "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" list . This is the ninth year that Chartis has participated in the Best Places to Work program and the ninth year the firm has been named to this list.

"We're honored to be named one of the best places to work in healthcare," said Chartis Partner and Vice President of Talent Acquisition Joel Richard. "Our more than 1,000 professionals are unified in our mission to transform healthcare. We work together every day to make a positive impact for our clients and our communities."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products, and services.

Earlier this year, Chartis was named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" list , earning a place on the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and Top 50 Consulting Firms lists. The firm was recognized for being one of the more employee-centric firms in the healthcare consulting space.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with more than 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With more than 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more at www.chartis.com.

