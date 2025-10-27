Modern Healthcare Names Jackson Physician Search a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for 10 Consecutive Years--Earning 2nd Place for Medium-Sized Companies, 8th Overall in 2025

Firm also earns title of Family Friendliest Place to Work for 3rd straight year—a reflection of its culture of caring for associates

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search today announced it ranked No. 2 among medium-sized companies and eighth overall in the supplier category in Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program. This marks the firm's 10th consecutive year appearing on the list, the last five of which were in the top 10.

In addition, Jackson Physician Search received top honors across several other categories, earning the top spot for Family Friendliest Place to Work for the third consecutive year, as well as first place for Community, which recognizes organizations making a meaningful impact where they live and work. It also ranked second in the category of Healthiest based on its commitment to associate well-being.

"I've witnessed an incredible transformation in the permanent physician recruitment industry during the past decade, and throughout the triumphs and challenges, powering patient access to high-quality healthcare has always been our north star," shared Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "As we continue to experience unprecedented growth, I'm humbled by the dedication of our team to protect our workplace culture of mutual respect and appreciation, uphold our cherished values, and expertly serve our clients, the candidates we place, and each other. I couldn't be more grateful for the Jackson Physician Search team."

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, chief content officer at Crain Communications, the parent company of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident — it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

Jackson Physician Search was honored at the 2025 Best Places to Work Gala on Wednesday, October 8 in Nashville, Tenn.

