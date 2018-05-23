Modern Healthcare Names National Medical to "Best Places" List for Third Time

"It's a privilege to be selected among the top healthcare employers from across the nation," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical Billing Services. "It shows that our constant adherence to our core values to always improve and innovate continues to make a difference."

The award honors healthcare industry employers throughout the United States that empower their employees to provide patients and clients with the best possible care, products and services. Based on a rigorous assessment of employee satisfaction, as well as company policies and practices, the award evaluates everything from a company's leadership to its pay and benefits.

"This award is particularly meaningful to me because it is based on direct feedback from our employees," said Lisa Rock, President of National Medical. "Their dedication and passion for their job impresses me daily, and I'm honored to be recognized again this year."

National Medical is no stranger to best places to work awards. Just this year, National Medical won "Best Places to Work" honors in Becker's Healthcare, the St. Louis Post Dispatch, and the St. Louis Business Journal. Employment at National Medical comes with plenty of perks including free gym memberships and flexible work hours. On site, National Medical features a 70's inspired brainstorming room and a state-of-the art break room with gourmet coffee machines and hundreds of free snacks stocked daily.

National Medical will be honored at the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance Dallas.

About National Medical Billing Services

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to operational delivery and client service. The company focuses solely on servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. National Medical's team of professionals consults with ASCs and their surgeons to aid them in maximizing revenue while adapting to and overcoming industry challenges and changes. National Medical also provides its clients with industry insights, education and data analytics to enable them in rendering the best business decisions possible.

