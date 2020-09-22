Modern Healthcare names Sharecare's Deb Logan to its 2020 list of the Top 25 Innovators in Healthcare

ATLANTA and NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Deb Logan, executive director of Blue Zones Project (BZP) by Sharecare, Southwest Florida, was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators in Healthcare in 2020. Logan was honored for her work to improve population health in southwest Florida communities, including Naples, Immokalee, and Marco Island, which she leads on behalf of BZP.

Since 2019, Modern Healthcare has honored the industry's top 25 innovators who are driving change across healthcare to promote quality, affordability, accessibility, and sustainability. Each honoree is distinguished for instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that improve care by achieving measurable results and contributing to the clinical and financial goals of their organization.

For more than five years, Logan has led the BZP Southwest Florida team – which touches more than 225,000 lives and covers a geographic area larger than Delaware – to improve well-being among residents by transforming the places they live, work, and play. By engaging local schools, employers, restaurants, homeowners associations, and faith-based institutions in this effort, the team led by Logan successfully helped improve quality of life and lower healthcare costs – an analysis of findings from Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index measured more than $40 million in medical and productivity savings for the community over the past four years. To date, the Project has also achieved measurable results in Southwest Florida by reducing smoking rates from 8.8% to 5.6%, lowering cardiovascular mortality by 8.1%, and increasing life expectancy to the highest in the nation.

"The accomplishments the Southwest Florida team has achieved under Deb's guidance are not only an inspiration to all, but also a model for leadership and innovation across all areas of healthcare," said Michael Acker, senior vice president and general manager of Blue Zones Project by Sharecare. "Her achievements make us incredibly proud, and with Deb at the helm, Southwest Florida will continue to set new standards for optimizing community well-being."

During Logan's tenure, the local team has achieved unprecedented successes for BZP. Under her leadership, the Project has helped area students add an average of 2.5 hours of physical activity each day, and local champions are helping students engage in activities such as gardening, purpose workshops, extracurricular activities, and more. Collectively, 40 restaurants are now offering 329 plant-based dishes on their menus, giving patrons healthy choices while also increasing restaurant sales and profitability. The team also has driven positive changes to local grocery stores, worksites, and the community infrastructure, transforming them to make the healthy choice the easy choice for local residents.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to have received this award, but it is important to me that this recognition honors 'we' and not 'me,'" Logan said. "The impact of Blue Zones Project Southwest Florida would not be possible without the generous and visionary leadership of NCH Healthcare System, which has taken bold and admirable steps to be part of the solution. With that, this award belongs to NCH, our local and central teams at Sharecare, as well as our many community partners and residents who enthusiastically say 'yes' to well-being."

Brought to Southwest Florida by NCH Healthcare System, BZP is a vital part of Southwest Florida's well-being improvement initiative to encourage change in the community that lead to healthier options. Prior to the BZP-led transformation, the Southwest Florida metropolitan area – which includes Naples, Immokalee, and Marco Island – ranked 73rd in the nation for overall well-being in 2011. In recent years, the community has led the nation, achieving the best Well-Being Index scores in the U.S. for several consecutive years.

"As a partner with the Blue Zones Project, we are proud of the great accomplishments Deb and her team have made over the last five years," said Paul Hiltz, president and CEO of NCH Healthcare System. "This recognition is well-deserved and is a result of the focus that's contributed to the success of the many wellness accomplishments in Southwest Florida."

For more about Logan and her work on behalf of BZP, read her profile as part of Modern Healthcare's special coverage of its Top 25 Innovators.

