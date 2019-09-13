Modern Healthcare Ranks B.E. Smith as the Top Executive Search Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Healthcare 2019 annual report again named B.E. Smith as the top healthcare executive search firm based on the total number of candidate placements throughout 2018. B.E. Smith has been ranked as the industry's largest search firm in eight out of the past 11 years.

B.E. Smith, an AMN Healthcare company, topped the list with 983 placements, a significant increase over the company's 559 placements the previous year.

"The dedication and expertise of the B.E. Smith team in helping healthcare organizations find quality leaders is recognized across the healthcare industry," said Kelly Rakowski, President of Leadership and Search Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "As healthcare grows increasingly more complex and challenging, having the right leadership has never been more important. B.E. Smith consistently provides preeminent healthcare leadership solutions to help clients meet their strategic challenges and provide the best care possible for patients."

B.E. Smith is the only full-service leadership solutions firm specializing in executive recruitment services for healthcare organizations. B.E. Smith provides interim leadership and permanent executive search solutions at all levels and disciplines to hospital and health systems across the nation.

About B.E. Smith

Founded in 1978, B.E. Smith is the trusted partner in Interim Leadership and Executive Search solutions for organizations across the healthcare continuum. Exclusive to the healthcare industry, B.E. Smith's personalized placement methodology best matches organizations with professionals to advance clinical, financial and operational performance. For more information, visit www.besmith.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

