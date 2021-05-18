Modern Healthcare Recognizes Aspen RxHealth as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of MH.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

Aspen RxHealth's mission is to enable the most responsive community of pharmacists to deliver unsurpassed outcomes for patients, their families, and the customers we serve. Revolutionizing the untapped potential of the pharmacist-patient relationship begins with building a best in breed team of changemakers all contributing towards an exceptional culture. Despite the pandemic, Aspen RxHealth doubled down on growing its employee base, nearly doubling in size in the last twelve months, and committed to flexible work arrangements to ensure employees were set up for success in even the most challenging of times.

"Of all our values, building a sense of community – within our corporate family, our pharmacist community, and the neighbors we serve – be it in-person or virtually, remains at the core of our DNA," said Leah Carden, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Aspen RxHealth. "I am tremendously proud of our exceptional team members — they have remained focused and dedicated to our mission and we are emerging from this pandemic stronger than ever. To be recognized by Modern Healthcare as such a young company is nothing short of remarkable and a true testament to how our entire organization takes pride and accountability in creating and growing our exceptional culture. It's our people that truly make Aspen RxHealth one of the best places to work in healthcare."

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Aspen RxHealth will find out their specific ranking on the Best Places list in September and will be published in a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in its September 20 issue.

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans and other risk-bearing providers via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience and drive better outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 5,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications.

