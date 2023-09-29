Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health as One of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

News provided by

IVX Health

29 Sep, 2023, 12:01 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has named IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2023, an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding companies and organizations in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare ranked IVX Health No. 45 overall in one of its two category designations. This award marks the fifth consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages, and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

IVX Health's core values — Be Kind, Do What's Right, Never Settle, Make It Happen, and Enjoy the Ride — provide a strong foundation, inspiring its employees to embody these values on a daily basis. The incredible team at IVX Health is truly passionate about providing world-class care to patients living with complex chronic conditions, and their dedication to improving others' lives makes for an incomparable workplace culture.

"As our company continues to expand across the country, so does our workforce," said Libby Issitt, senior vice president of human resources, IVX Health. "We know how important it is for our national team to stay connected. We have taken innovative steps in 2023 to promote meaningful engagement, such as creating a market milestones awards program, hosting company events and social gatherings, and distributing patient feedback each week that celebrate the amazing patient care our clinicians provide."

The Best Places to Work award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners can be viewed here on Modern Healthcare's website.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

SOURCE IVX Health

