Modern Healthcare Recognizes IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has named IVX Health as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024. The annual program identifies and honors 150 outstanding companies and organizations in the healthcare industry across the country. Modern Healthcare ranked IVX Health No. 49 – marking the sixth consecutive year IVX Health has been recognized in the prestigious Best Places to Work list.

IVX Health's core values — Be Kind, Do What's Right, Never Settle, Make It Happen, and Enjoy the Ride — form a solid foundation, motivating employees to live these principles every day. The exceptional team at IVX Health is deeply committed to delivering world-class care to patients with complex chronic conditions, and their passion for enhancing lives creates a truly unique and inspiring workplace culture.

"As IVX Health has continued to see tremendous growth across our national footprint, so does our commitment to fostering a connected and engaged workforce," noted Amy Grace Dunsire, Senior Partner of Human Resources. "Our company culture is intentionally rooted in recognition, communication, and celebrating the incredible care our clinicians provide. Our bi-weekly company-wide calls serve as a platform to stay connected, share important updates, and most importantly – highlight our talented team and the true difference they make in our patients' lives."

With over 800 IVX employees nationwide, the company continues to introduce new initiatives to ensure teams feel valued and connected. From expanded benefits offerings and tuition reimbursement programs to seasonal engagement competitions such as pumpkin carving, gingerbread house building, and block parties – IVX has found how to effectively connect their growing workforce from coast to coast.

The Best Places to Work award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year's winners can be viewed here on Modern Healthcare's website.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

