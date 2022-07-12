Modern Hire Launches New Candidate Enhancements to Ensure Optimal and Engaging User Experience

New elements include a Candidate Feedback Report and redesigned Dashboard enabling hiring teams to provide candidates with user-friendly experiences from start to finish

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced the launch of two new features that improve both client and candidate experience.

First, Modern Hire is rolling out a Candidate Feedback Report, which clients can make available to candidates who complete a Modern Hire Virtual Job Tryout pre-hire assessment. Drawing from the candidate's responses, the report distills the individual's top strengths and provides personalized feedback to leverage with future opportunities either with that company or others.

"The Candidate Feedback Report is both a token of appreciation and a helpful tool that Modern Hire clients can use in building a rich candidate experience that extends even to post-interview," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "Research shows that when hiring teams give candidates feedback at any point in the recruiting process, a candidate's willingness to refer others to that company increases by nearly 25%."

In addition, Modern Hire announced a redesign of its Candidate Dashboard, which provides candidates a more seamless experience through each stage of the candidate interview and assessment process. In addition to displaying Modern Hire's new automated candidate advancement features, the redesign now supports international candidates who speak right-to-left languages, and as always, is compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

"As organizations have learned over the last two years, having agility and speed in today's job market is key to successful hiring," said Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer, Modern Hire. "Research has shown that two of candidates' biggest issues with the application process is how slow it can move and not knowing where they stand. The candidate dashboard gives candidates more control over their job application process, making the interview process easier to navigate without any language barriers."

By leveraging Modern Hire's Candidate Dashboard, candidates can initiate actions such as scheduling a live interview, downloading Modern Hire's new Candidate Feedback Report and/or beginning the next On-Demand interview stage, without ever leaving the platform. This results in uninterrupted workflow for both candidates and hiring teams, decreases candidate drop-off between stages and reduces time to hire for organizations.

Key features of Modern Hire's new Candidate Dashboard:

Supports right-to-left languages – Large clients that utilize Modern Hire's new multi-language assessment feature require a dashboard that can support their candidates that speak right-to-left languages, like Arabic and Urdu.

– Large clients that utilize Modern Hire's new multi-language assessment feature require a dashboard that can support their candidates that speak right-to-left languages, like Arabic and Urdu. Achieves WCAG compliance – Designed with accessibility in mind, Modern Hire's candidate dashboard is WCAG compliant and meets the technical standards for people with a wide range of disabilities, including auditory, cognitive, neurological, physical, speech and visual disabilities. This contributes to Modern Hire's continual approach to combat interview bias and ensure fairer, more effective hiring decisions.

– Designed with accessibility in mind, Modern Hire's candidate dashboard is WCAG compliant and meets the technical standards for people with a wide range of disabilities, including auditory, cognitive, neurological, physical, speech and visual disabilities. This contributes to Modern Hire's continual approach to combat interview bias and ensure fairer, more effective hiring decisions. Enables candidate actions, including next stage availability – Candidates are provided with self-select features to move through the interview process including stop and resume, begin interview and schedule.

Candidates are provided with self-select features to move through the interview process including stop and resume, begin interview and schedule. New and improved user experience – Throughout every stage of the recruiting and hiring process, Modern Hire is committed to delivering a seamless, candidate friendly experience rooted in AI based research, intelligence and experience – including on-demand video/web interviews, pre-hire assessments, automated structured interview questions and automated scoring.

"Interviewing with a company as a candidate requires a significant investment of time and energy," said Borchert. "Our clients want to make this experience as seamless and meaningful as possible while also ensuring they are identifying best-fit candidates and mitigating bias during the process. By combining our new multi-language features and feedback report with our all-in-one intelligence-based hiring solution, we are helping teams reimagine their hiring process through candidate-friendly experiences that deliver the best possible outcomes."

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

