Modern Hire Launches Science-Based Assessment Tool for Graduates

Graduate Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) provides preconfigured assessments geared to recent grads, helping enterprises effectively and ethically find next-gen candidates with potential to succeed

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced the Graduate Virtual Job Tryout (VJT), a preconfigured assessment tool geared toward candidates with limited job experience who are just getting started in the world of work. Modern Hire's Graduate VJT is an extension of its successful science-based VJT simulation- and text-based assessment technology that measures competencies and likelihood to stay on the job, designed specifically for the entry level role across the globe.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers' (NACE) Job Outlook 2022, employers are planning to hire almost one-third (31.6%) more new college graduates from the Class of 2022 than from the previous class. Even given an economic downturn, experts believe the current job market offers college graduates many options to choose from in pay, benefits and growth. With many companies vying for the same candidates, and the pressure on recruiters to fulfill what are often high volume roles, businesses are left to campus recruiting and job fairs, which are an arduous way to find and assess the next generation of top talent. Modern Hire's Graduate VJT eases both the pressure and strain of identifying the best new job market candidates for their open roles.

"Two of the biggest challenges companies face when it comes to college recruiting are managing the logistics efficiently – especially when their headquarters may be overseas – and differentiating their employer brand across many universities," said Mike Hudy, Ph.D. and Chief Science Officer at Modern Hire. "Graduate VJT lets our clients focus their recruiting efforts on many target schools at once by offering convenient and engaging assessments that candidates can access any time, anywhere. Candidates have an opportunity to showcase their abilities while also getting a sense of what it would be like to work at the company; and simultaneously, employers can identify candidates with the skills to succeed, resulting in better quality of hire."

Modern Hire's Graduate VJT helps organizations drive efficiency. Hiring teams can easily invite all their candidates at once to complete an assessment, eliminating manual outreach and delays in the hiring process. Because candidates are only evaluated based on objective, job-relevant data, instead of relying on less objective standards such as a resume review, the Graduate VJT also helps to drive a more fair, ethical hiring process. In addition, as candidates engage in a series of exercises specific to the job, they learn more about the organization and if the role is right for them. The result is candidates who feel they've been treated fairly and, even if they don't get the job, they leave the experience with a positive impression of the company.

"Our mission at Modern Hire is to continuously drive new hiring innovations that meet the needs of our clients," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "The development of our Graduate VJT addresses common concerns hiring teams have specific to college recruiting, especially when the candidates have similar backgrounds and experience. By providing a fair assessment of an entry level candidate's skills – typically teamwork and prioritization – employers have an opportunity to identify the most qualified, diverse candidates likely to succeed on the job. And at the same time, these young candidates - potentially future ambassadors - have a hiring experience that is transparent, fair and engaging."

