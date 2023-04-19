Modern Hire Launches Self-Service Analytics to Help Businesses Better Optimize Their Talent Acquisition Initiatives and Ensure Candidates Receive a Streamlined Experience

New reporting system provides hiring teams with actionable data insights on candidates moving through the interview process, ensuring more efficient and effective outcomes

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to reduce bias and predict candidate fit, today launched a self-service reporting system to help clients identify opportunities for improvement in their candidate recruiting and hiring funnel based on intelligent analytics.

"In today's candidate-focused market, hiring teams face constant pressures to shorten their time to hire and attract a greater number of candidates, all while maintaining the quality of hire," said Ken Lahti, Chief Product Officer, Modern Hire. "Our latest release of the Modern Hire platform empowers hiring teams to uncover meaningful learnings about their hiring process, helping them to make quick adjustments that drive better outcomes and more efficient workflows for greater hiring success. The self-service reporting system is a direct result of input from our clients, and we're excited to put these insights into their hands."

Through visualizations and data exports, Modern Hire's next level of self-service reporting enables clients to access the number, conversion rates, and timing of candidates moving from the initial invite to the final stages of advancement within the platform's workflow. The system comes equipped with significant filtering capabilities such as job title, stage type, recruiter team, location, and job custom fields. Clients that would like to do more advanced reporting can export the data to CSV for further analysis.

According to Modern Hire's recent survey , both the pandemic and shifts in the labor market have accelerated the demand for TA technology to drive transformation and improve the speed of recruiting and hiring. The report showed as many as 73% of companies increased their investment in the last year. Additionally, a recent survey from Aberdeen Strategy & Research shows 32% of HR leaders surveyed are intent on improving the quality of data when upgrading their talent acquisition technology, while 28% noted self-service capabilities were an important factor.

To ensure enterprises are getting value from their investments, especially in the current state of the economy, teams across the organization: hiring, operations, executives, and client sponsors need data insights into key recruiting and hiring metrics.

Modern Hire's new reporting system helps clients answer questions like:

How many candidates are waiting to be reviewed for my jobs?

How long does it take for a candidate to complete an assessment?

What's my drop-off rate from invitation to starting the interview or assessment?

Which recruiters have the best response rates or respond the fastest?

"At Modern Hire, we believe successful hiring is the bedrock of high-performing organizations, and one of the best ways to establish this is through intelligent interviewing technology that combines science, analytics, AI, and workflow automation," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "Our new analytics reporting system is designed to elevate the intelligent interview experience by providing hiring teams with the ability to efficiently and ethically secure best-fit candidates in a timely manner. By placing the reporting capabilities in our clients' hands through easy-to-use self-service analytics, they are able to track the progress of the interview process in real-time to maximize effectiveness and act where needed for improved quality and consistency."

For more information on Modern Hire's new Self-Service Reporting features click here.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

SOURCE Modern Hire