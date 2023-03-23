Modern Hire Recognized as a Winner of the Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate fit, today announced it has been recognized as a winner of The Business Intelligence Group's inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. The industry awards program identified and rewarded those organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Modern Hire's entry for the award centered on its leadership in transforming the hiring process for enterprises worldwide through its advanced selection science and ethical AI, which significantly reduces bias in hiring. Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview, and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical, and engaging.

"Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform is unique in that it's built on the principles of industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology, and powered by more than a billion candidate interactions, practical application of advanced AI techniques, and almost two decades of diligent, data-driven client research and practice," said Karin Borchert, CEO at Modern Hire. "It's an honor to receive this award and to be recognized as a leader in AI by the Business Intelligence Group; we're committed to helping enterprises reduce bias and improve their hiring outcomes through the most advanced selection science and technology."

"Artificial Intelligence is now playing a more important role in our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to name Modern Hire as a winner of our new awards program, as it was clear to our judges that the company is leveraging AI to improve the lives of its customers. Congratulations to the entire team!"

The Business Intelligence Group used a proprietary judging process scored by well-known and experienced leaders from around the globe to determine the winners of the competition, which included nominations from organizations of all sizes from across the globe.

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. To learn more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring, visit www.modernhire.com.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

