Modern Hire Recognized as Top Talent Acquisition Technology Provider by Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Awards Program

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisc., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the first science-based hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today announced that it has earned recognition from the The HR Tech Awards Program , powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Modern Hire was selected as the Best Comprehensive Solution, Enterprise in the Talent Acquisition category. This award recognizes Modern Hire as a top global hiring technology provider for enterprises that are facing a wide range of hiring challenges.

"Modern Hire is known for its hiring solutions, but its focus on bringing transparency to conversations around AI and recruiting deserves applause. That dedication is something the market has needed for years," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, of Modern Hire's win.

Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards program provides buyers with insights into the strengths of today's top HR tech firms. Now in its second year, the annual awards program evaluates solution providers on a number of metrics, including the problems the technology solves, customer satisfaction, key differentiators and a product demonstration.

The award recognizes CognitIOn by Modern Hire™, the company's industry-leading science that represents its cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in data science, predictive analytics, AI and industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology. Built on Modern Hire's deep experience in hiring, legal know-how, rich data and candidate focus, CognitIOn drives all the company's research, products and innovation –– and the scientists behind them –– representing the deepest and broadest talent intelligence available to hire the most diverse, engaged and qualified workforce.

"We're honored to receive a HR Tech Award as the Best Comprehensive Solution, Enterprise in Talent Acquisition from Lighthouse Research and Advisory," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "We strive to deliver a hiring platform that is rooted in science and technology, while also transparent, efficient and helping to improve the hiring process for both candidates and enterprises. This award validates the hard work our entire team has put in to help better the talent acquisition space."

This is the second year in a row that Modern Hire has received an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory. The company was recognized as Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category in the 2020 awards program.

To learn more about Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit www.modernhire.com .

