Modern Hire Rolls Out Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Commercial Drivers

New virtual job assessment tool helps enterprises more quickly, efficiently, and ethically select and retain quality candidates in demanding labor market for drivers worldwide

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate fit, today announced the launch of the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconfigured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. The VJT for Drivers is the latest offering in Modern Hire's growing portfolio of job simulation and text-based assessments that measure key skills and abilities critical to success in the role and that provide candidates with a realistic preview of a typical day on the job.

Global demand for commercial drivers is at an all-time high. As discussed in a recent roundtable hosted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration , turnover rates of commercial truck drivers have recently run at 72% for smaller carriers and over 90% for larger long-haul carriers since the pandemic. In the U.S. alone, projections show the industry will need roughly 1.1 million new drivers over the next decade to keep pace with labor shortages, retirements, and growing freight transportation needs. Modern Hire's VJT for Drivers helps address these challenges by enabling recruiting teams responsible for large volume hiring to quickly, ethically, and more accurately identify best-fit candidates based on job-specific content.

"As demand for commercial drivers continues to surge across all industries and regions, the most common concern we hear from our clients is the inability to find qualified candidates," said Mike Hudy, Ph.D. and Chief Science Officer at Modern Hire. "By leveraging our VJT for Drivers, clients use virtual exercises to easily assess and measure candidates on attributes such as focus and rule following that are critical to safety and driver success. The tool takes pressure off hiring teams while providing candidates an engaging experience that can be easily accessed anytime and anywhere."

Designed to be used across a variety of roles where commercial driving is the primary task, the VJT for Drivers includes the following:

Situational Judgment Exercise – Allows candidates to step into the role and respond to a variety of situations drivers are likely to encounter. Measurement themes include productivity, teamwork, and safety.

– Allows candidates to step into the role and respond to a variety of situations drivers are likely to encounter. Measurement themes include productivity, teamwork, and safety. Check Your Dashboard Exercise – Asks candidates to assess their vehicle's dashboard and review the operating guidelines before they can begin driving. They are then asked to select the correct course of action to prepare their vehicle.

Asks candidates to assess their vehicle's dashboard and review the operating guidelines before they can begin driving. They are then asked to select the correct course of action to prepare their vehicle. Check for Errors Exercise – Assesses a candidate's ability to accurately verify data including dates, mileage, and plate number.

– Assesses a candidate's ability to accurately verify data including dates, mileage, and plate number. Work History Exercise – Evaluates a candidate's past in areas such as motivation, experience, rule-following, past performance, reliability, and career stability.

– Evaluates a candidate's past in areas such as motivation, experience, rule-following, past performance, reliability, and career stability. Work Style Exercise – Evaluates styles and personality traits related to driver success, including following directions, being monitored, focused, and adaptive to change.

The VJT for Drivers pre-employment assessment is based on Modern Hire's research-based Competency Model to provide candidates with an ethical and engaging hiring experience that delivers greater candidate satisfaction and reduced turnover. The VJT for Drivers is designed for use internationally, ideal for companies hiring at scale across multiple regions.

"As part of Modern Hire's continued commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced hiring solutions available, we have developed the VJT for Drivers to address one of the many challenges hiring teams face specific to transportation and logistics," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "Virtual Job Tryouts help reduce friction in the hiring process by maximizing candidate fit, a known predictor of employee retention and success."

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview, and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical, and engaging. Trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100, Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI. Find out more about seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

