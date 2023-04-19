Modern Hire to Share Informative Insights on Recruiting and Hiring at SIOP 2023

Modern Hire experts and clients to present on scientific advancements in interviewing and assessments and regulating AI; customer Charter Communications to receive industry award

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to reduce bias and predict candidate fit, today announced its senior executives and industrial-organizational scientists will deliver several presentations and showcase research and learnings at the 38th Annual SIOP Conference , April 19-22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

"We value our involvement at SIOP as an opportunity to share Modern Hire expertise and proven insights as we continue to lead the industry in advanced selection science, ethical AI, and better hiring outcomes," said Mike Hudy, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Modern Hire.

Modern Hire's speaker presentations

A sponsor of the event, Modern Hire experts will participate in 11 sessions directed to practitioners and academics on topics including post-pandemic recruiting and hiring, predictive analytics and assessments, improving diversity and inclusion in the workforce, leveraging and regulating artificial intelligence to prevent bias, and additional advancements in the I-O field. For more information on Modern Hire's presentations at SIOP click here.

The SIOP Annual Conference is the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology's premier event for the growing field of I-O psychology. It provides industry professionals with the opportunity to network, build relationships, and keep up with the latest advancements and innovations in I-O research and practices. For more information about SIOP 2023, visit https://www.siop.org/Annual-Conference.

SIOP Award

Modern Hire's customer Charter Communications Inc., which operates under the Spectrum brand, will be honored with the 2023 Human Resource Management (HRM) Impact Award for its work with Modern Hire in establishing a state-of-the-science staffing process for Spectrum Store Specialists.

Leveraging Modern Hire's intelligent hiring technologies including video interviews, self-scheduling, Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT), and Fit Finder pre-apply assessment for job matching, Charter transformed its hiring process to identify best-fit candidates for critical front-line roles while operating during the acute hiring challenges of the pandemic.

Modern Hire will be demonstrating its intelligent hiring platform on the show floor at Booth #213. To schedule a conversation with Modern Hire at the SIOP 2023 conference, contact [email protected] .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

SOURCE Modern Hire