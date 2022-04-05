Modern Hire to Showcase Automated Interview Creator at HR TECH Montreal

Silver event sponsor will demo its AI-powered solution that enables next gen structured interviews, elevating hiring through more efficient and ethical selection

CLEVELAND, and DELAFIELD, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, will showcase Automated Interview Creator (AIC) at HR TECH Montreal, April 13-14 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal. Modern Hire's latest science-based interview technology, AIC provides hiring and recruiting teams with recommendations for optimal interview questions based on job requirements, to identify best-fit candidates quickly and confidently.

A Silver sponsor of HR TECH, Modern Hire will host two coffee breaks on April 14 in Room 517, offering a chance for event-goers to network with other attendees and Modern Hire representatives. Additionally, the company will be offering demos of AIC at exhibitor booth #317, for users to experience first-hand how AIC leverages a robust library of the most pertinent interview questions across multiple industries for nearly any job context, resulting in faster, more precise, less-biased interviews. Building on the success of Modern Hire's Automated Interview Scoring (AIS), an on-demand video interview feature that uses AI to fairly evaluate candidate responses, AIC's intelligent search engine continuously improves over time, further enhancing the accuracy and relevance of the structured interviews it powers.

"HR TECH attracts the latest in innovative HR and hiring technologies, and we're glad to share our latest science-based interview technology with more of the Canadian market," said Karin Borchert, CEO at Modern Hire. "Automated Interview Creator further supports hiring teams by allowing them to quickly and confidently build interviews specific and critical to job success for any role. Our latest offering continues to differentiate us and our commitment to enabling higher-quality hiring decisions with more efficient and ethical selection tools."

Key benefits of Automated Interview Creator:

Drives hiring efficiency – Through its AI-driven search engine, AIC enables hiring teams to ask the right questions to identify best-fit candidates. Modern Hire's science-driven question library targets the competencies and behaviors critical to success on the job in tandem with its AIS structured rating scales for consistent, accurate and ethical evaluation.

Through its AI-driven search engine, AIC enables hiring teams to ask the right questions to identify best-fit candidates. Modern Hire's science-driven question library targets the competencies and behaviors critical to success on the job in tandem with its AIS structured rating scales for consistent, accurate and ethical evaluation. Provides accuracy and confidence in hiring decisions – Modern Hire's AIC content is based on validations that include more than 500 research studies of market leaders over several decades, led by a large team of industrial-organizational psychologists. The science and content behind AIC is rigorously developed and relevant to specific job functions.

Modern Hire's AIC content is based on validations that include more than 500 research studies of market leaders over several decades, led by a large team of industrial-organizational psychologists. The science and content behind AIC is rigorously developed and relevant to specific job functions. Ensures ethical and diverse hiring – Leveraging AIC, hiring teams can be confident their candidates are receiving interviews consistent with and focused on factors directly related to job success. When integrated with Modern Hire's AIS, AI is applied to evaluate candidate responses to on-demand interview questions and provides hiring teams with recommended scores. This assistive technology is proven to combat interview bias and ensure fairer, more effective hiring decisions.

Leveraging AIC, hiring teams can be confident their candidates are receiving interviews consistent with and focused on factors directly related to job success. When integrated with Modern Hire's AIS, AI is applied to evaluate candidate responses to on-demand interview questions and provides hiring teams with recommended scores. This assistive technology is proven to combat interview bias and ensure fairer, more effective hiring decisions. Makes the interview process engaging for candidates – Since candidates are presented with questions and scenarios most relevant to the role, they have an opportunity to draw from their direct experience and skills, resulting in a more engaging and satisfying experience with better prediction of on-the-job success.

To schedule a conversation with Modern Hire at HR TECH Montreal, contact [email protected]. To learn more about Modern Hire's AIC, please visit: https://modernhire.com/platform/automated-interview-creator/

