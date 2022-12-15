Modern Hire Wins Gold in the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to mitigate bias and predict candidate fit, today announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Candidate Assessments Technology category.

Modern Hire's entry for the award centered on the effectiveness of its Automated Interview Scoring (AIS), an on-demand video interview feature that uses artificial intelligence to evaluate candidate responses to provide recruiters and hiring managers with recommended scores during the review process, ensuring a more fair, less biased and complete hiring experience.

Modern Hire's awards entry featured results from its leading client, a top North America-based airline, which adopted AIS to lessen the burden on its recruiting teams, gain efficiency by automating the interview scoring process, and replicate its already strong recruiter ratings. The airline found AIS capable of replicating recruiter ratings while using a more standardized process that is resistant to human biases and inconsistencies and allows for better utility of the ratings (e.g., use of cut scores, avoiding similar ratings for all candidates, etc.).

"It's a great privilege to receive this prestigious award from Brandon Hall Group as a result of our work with one of our prized clients," said Karin Borchert, CEO at Modern Hire. "It's a testament to our commitment in helping enterprises reduce bias and improve their hiring outcomes through the most advanced selection science and technology."

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in."

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovations."

This year's award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives for entrants' products' breakthrough innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition, and measurable results.

Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida. A list of all winners can be found at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

