Modern Homage to Oregon's Farming Legacy: A Centennial Celebration of History and Design

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, the Oregon Century Farm and Ranch Program will honor a prominent Oregon farm family with the Century Farm Award, commemorating 100 years of farming and contributions to Oregon agriculture. This milestone coincides with the unveiling of a modern three-level farmhouse on the original farmland, a testament to both the pioneering spirit of Oregon's early settlers and the innovative design that marries history with contemporary aesthetics. This project was a collaborative effort between Joanna Darling Design and Nathan Good Architects, celebrating a unique synergy between design and architecture.

A Modern Tribute to a Century of Farming

The newly designed farmhouse embodies the essence of a modern farm, blending minimalist design with functional elegance. One of the owners is a fourth-generation family member and envisioned this home as a tribute to her ancestors' resilience and ingenuity. The architecture of the home is a contemporary interpretation of the region's agricultural structures. The exterior features striking bronze metal siding, and wood siding that is color-matched to the original barn still standing on the property, paying homage to the past while embracing the present. The innovative home utilizes energy-efficient building techniques and produces more energy than it annually consumes.

An attached silo also reads as "farm" but contains an ultra-modern glass elevator that is surrounded by a metal spiral staircase with each step laser-cut including dates and events significant to the family's 100-year history. The staircase spirals to a glass observatory above the third floor offering breathtaking views of the family's extensive hazelnut orchards, Mount Hood, and the Willamette River.

An imposing 17-foot black reflective granite monolith stands on the north side of the house engraved with the dates and levels of the Willamette River floods since 1861 at the location of the house. This unique feature braids geological, agricultural, and historical lines into contemporary home and landscape design. The monument stands as a reminder of nature's power while also illustrating the impact of planning that has minimized flood risks in the Willamette Valley in recent history.

Designing with Purpose and History

Joanna Darling Design played a pivotal role in maintaining the cohesiveness and elegance throughout the farmhouse. The first floor provides a working business and meeting center and also showcases vintage artifacts that illustrate farming innovations that have provided the raw material for progress in the past century. Warm tan leather lounge chairs, a teak coffee table, and a modern kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, enhances the unique mingling of traditional home business, modern comfort, and eloquent design. The original wood-burning stove from the century homestead is also featured on the floor as a nod to the past and a contrast with state-of-the art high speed internet technology that seamlessly integrates the old and the new.

Visitors are greeted by a 10-foot solid walnut conference table on an authentic machinery base, illuminated by a custom two-story chandelier from Apparatus Lighting Studio. The walls, lined with charcoal felt cabinets, house documents and artifacts from the early years of farming, while vintage photographs throughout the house capture the realities of 100 years of farm life.

The second floor features a library dedicated to the family's lineage and history, complete with a guest suite and an open-air porch offering vistas of the expansive valley. This space, open to researchers and family members alike, continues the theme of integration of roots contemporary living.

A Private Retreat and Vision Realized

The third floor, designed as a serene retreat, serves as the private residence for the owners. With natural Oregon white oak floors, contrasting white and black walls, and a pitched ceiling clad in white oak, this space exudes a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance. The minimalist design continues here, offering a peaceful sanctuary amidst the expanse of farmland.

Celebrating a Unique Collaboration and a Novel Trend in Design and Architecture

Joanna Darling Design and the owners have a long-standing creative partnership, and this farmhouse is one of several collective projects. The project was brought to life through the team efforts of Nathan Good Architects lead by Forrest Good AIA, with every element thoughtfully curated to honor the family's legacy with creative design.

The creation of this family farmhouse incorporates a deep reverence for heritage and modern design shared by both Nathan Good Architects and Joanna Darling Design. The interior and exterior of this unique farmhouse together embody the journey of one family's 100-year commitment to preserving Oregon's rich historical legacy. Their thoughtful collaboration shaped an inspiring space that honors early beginnings and sets a precedent for integrating cultural heritage with contemporary and modern design.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Joanna Darling Design

[email protected]

joannadarling.design

Nathan Good Architects

[email protected]

www.nathangoodarchitects.com

Photos:

Matt Swain Photography

www.mattswainphoto.com

@mattswainphoto

