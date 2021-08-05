Modern Innkeeper Launches New Website Featuring Bath and Shower Collections for Vacation Home Rentals

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Innkeeper recently launched a redesigned website (moderninnkeeper.com) featuring unique guest toiletries for vacation home rentals. The company focuses on designing and creating bath and shower collections specifically for guests of vacation home rentals, short-term rental properties, small inns, and hotel-alternatives.

The redesigned website features the company's unique approach to supplying guest toiletries for vacation rental properties, such as the Guest Amenity Kits and Healthy Guest Kits. Vivian Chen, owner of Modern Innkeeper, says the Guest Amenity Kits collection is the most popular among rental operators of all sizes.

"The Guest Amenity Kits collection was designed with rental operators and their guests as the focus. Rental hosts and rental guests have different needs compared to hotels and hotel guests," says Chen. "We focus on the specific needs of those types of properties and their guests when creating our collections. For example, one of the many unique aspects of our business is that our collections are available for purchase in small quantities, allowing properties with space and budget concerns to offer their guests the same details as a larger hotel. The kits are practical, convenient, and travel-friendly for guests. Our goal is to provide resources that empower rental hosts and improve guest experience, one vacation at a time."

Chen also points out that the Healthy Guest Kits collection comes in four welcoming colors: sky blue, blush pink, mint green, and grapefruit. Modern Innkeeper's products are for vacation rental hosts who want their properties stocked with stylish, convenient, and clean amenities their guests can enjoy. The collections complement a wide range of rental styles and interior décor. The diverse variety of accommodations is an advantage that short-term rental properties have over hotels.

Modern Innkeeper also offers the Beach Mist collection, featuring mildly scented toiletries that take rental guests to a sunny and beautiful beach or lake. Other popular items include the Fig Scented Hand Soap, which are 100% handmade in USA the old fashion way.

Modern Innkeeper is creating several new bath & shower products under its own brand that will bring a unique approach to an often-overlooked category in hospitality and lodging. New products will be available exclusively on the Modern Innkeeper website when they are ready for the market.

There are increasing environmental concerns and new restrictions on single-use toiletries. Travel habits are evolving, and some lodging practices have already been accelerated by COVID-19. As a seasoned hotelier with over 10 years of experience in hotel real estate development and project management, Chen saw potential in this niche category when she purchased the business in 2018. It is a platform to create a balance between maintaining industry traditions and daring to be different.

The new Modern Innkeeper website offers secure online ordering for all of the company's products. There is no minimum order size, and Modern Innkeeper is available to work with rental operators on bulk orders. For more information, visit the Modern Innkeeper website at moderninnkeeper.com. The website was redesigned by The Look & The Feel, an award-winning branding agency based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Modern Innkeeper® – Modern Innkeeper is a provider of spa-grade toiletry collections, amenities, and guest products for vacation home rentals, small inns, and frequent hosts. Specializing in the alternative lodging market, Modern Innkeeper's primarily serves the needs of small hospitality entrepreneurs (owners of vacation rentals, Airbnb, Vrbo, HomeAway, campgrounds, cabins, cottages, and independently-owned inns). Modern Innkeeper is based in Southern California and sells nationwide online.

About The Look & The Feel - The Look & The Feel® is an award-winning, full-service creative branding agency based in Atlanta and Asheville. The agency provides design, copywriting, coaching, and brand strategy for creative and adventurous businesses and organizations. Visit https://www.lookandfeelbranding.com/ for more information.

