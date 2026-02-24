Modern Life Launches AI to Reimagine Life Insurance

Platform embeds artificial intelligence end-to-end to support advisors, turning manual processes into integrated action

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Life introduced its integrated AI platform, reinventing life insurance distribution from the ground up. Built for the structural complexity of life insurance, Modern Life embeds AI across every stage of the sales journey. Advisors move faster, gain clarity, and eliminate manual handoffs.

For decades, life insurance distribution has relied on disjointed legacy systems. Critical insights sit across inboxes, PDFs, spreadsheets, and institutional memory. Modern Life's AI-driven platform synthesizes those data points into structured insights while completing workflows in real time.

"I've been building high-growth companies at the intersection of technology and insurance for a decade," said Michael Konialian, Founder and CEO of Modern Life. "I've never seen this level of possibility. We reinvented the modern brokerage by redesigning each function and replacing fragmented context with unified execution."

The platform is powered by embedded AI agents, including:

Quoting to shop carriers and structure optimal policy options

Underwriting to anticipate risk outcomes and track requirements in real time

Planning to guide structured reviews and advanced strategies

Operations to monitor changes and move cases forward

Life insurance requires nuanced underwriting judgment, financial optimization, and long-term planning. Surface-level AI tools that operate outside the workflow add more steps and context switching to already complex processes. Modern Life built its AI on deep in-house expertise and applies it directly to the workflows where the complexity lives.

Modern Life AI delivers results for advisors by:

Providing real-time visibility into case requirements and statuses

Delivering underwriting estimates, including potential ratings and impairment considerations

Reducing manual work and unexpected underwriting outcomes

Identifying performance and planning opportunities

Helping advisors clearly explain advanced strategies as tax and financial rules evolve

Advisors remain the trusted authority in the client relationship. Modern Life transforms the system around them, reducing friction, improving transparency, and elevating the experience. As AI reshapes financial services, Modern Life sets a new standard for life insurance to help advisors serve their clients and grow their practices.

About Modern Life

Modern Life is an AI-driven life insurance brokerage empowering financial professionals to deliver superior outcomes for their clients. The company combines integrated technology and deep industry expertise to streamline every stage of the life insurance process. Advisors can quickly compare quotes from 30 carriers, access underwriting and planning insights, receive as soon as instant decisions, and manage cases seamlessly. Licensed in all 50 states, it has raised $35M led by Thrive Capital, New York Life, and Northwestern Mutual. Learn more at modernlife.com or explore our press kit for additional resources.

