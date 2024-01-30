Modern, Luxe and Eco-friendly: The Figgy Play Couch Launches a New Line of Kids Modular sofas

Figgy Co-founder, mom of six and CEO, Rachel Neill says as the company introduces more texture and style into playrooms across the U.S, it's not just about good looks. What sets the Figgy apart is its dedication to bringing quality play couches into busy homes.

"The Figgy is multi-purpose, grows with your child, and made for playtime fun, our new sophisticated fabrics are an extension of that. They are stylish, yet uniquely designed to be durable, water and stain resistant. They are all machine washable too, making cleanup a breeze. Who wants to worry about spills and messes when it comes to a kids play toy? Not us!," said Neill.

Made for kids, styled for adults, Figgy's premium fabrics feature NEW modern color tones inspired by nature:

Luxe Velvet: Unparalleled softness, sophisticated luxury and practicality. Extreme stain resistance and water shedding technology. Plush texture and high end sheen fabric. Perfect for homes that value style and durability. OEKO-TEX and GREENGUARD GOLD certified. Color Options: Mauve Mist and Dune

Luxe Flatweave: Sophisticated and luxurious, treated with cutting edge C0 water repellent certifications from OEKO-TEX and GREENGUARD Gold. Durable design, surprisingly soft, tear resistant, and easy to care for. Color Options: Charcoal and Tumbleweed

Performance Microsuede+: Strong material yet soft to the touch, blends high performance with luxe comfort. Tear resistance and easy clean up capabilities. Certified by OEKO-TEX and GREENGUARD GOLD. Perfect for high traffic areas. Color Option: River Rock

"The new line brings a level of style and luxury to the play couch space - not only are they beautiful but they are safe and durable," said Neill.

Figgyplay.com makes it easy to customize a play couch set for any home design, preferred style and specific family needs. Figgy's latest additions offer waterproof options, cushion add ons and cover sets for those who can't decide on one color. Imagine all the great qualities of your favorite home sofa, now specially tailored for your child's vibrant world of play and imagination, that's what you can expect from Figgy's new play couches.

About Figgy:

Founded in 2020 during the pandemic, friends Chris Roepe and Rachel Neill (who have eight kids between them) set out to create the ultimate play couch, designed to withstand limitless play and builds. Early on the team launched the play couch on the crowdfunding website, Kickstarter and sold out in just under 8 minutes! Today Figgy is a fast scaling multi-million dollar business with mentions in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, USA Today, and Parents.

The "Figgy" is an award winning play couch and versatile fort building kit known for sparking creativity and kid lead playtime across the U.S! Sturdy yet soft and thoughtfully designed for kids the possibilities are endless with Figgy's strong patented Velcro connectors which make sure all your builds stick. Let your little one's imagination soar with Figgy! Designed and crafted in the U.S. with CertiPur-US Certified Foam, non-toxic, free from harmful chemicals: GreenGuard Gold, OekoTex certified fabric, Low-VOC, lead safe, BPA+BPS free, No known harmful phthalates, PVC free, No added formaldehyde.

