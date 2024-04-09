Modern Luxury Media Announces Launch Into Nashville

Expanding The Largest Luxury Media Company's Portfolio In The U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Luxury Media , the largest luxury lifestyle media company in the United States, is proud to announce that it is entering Nashville in the Fall of 2024. As a rapidly growing luxury market in the Southeast, Nashville will represent Modern Luxury Media's 24th market across 64 brands. This new addition marks a significant milestone in Modern Luxury Media's ongoing expansion, further solidifying its position as the premier omni-platform media company in the thriving luxury market.

Modern Luxury Media's expansion into Nashville reflects its commitment to engaging with the luxury audience where it lives, plays and spends. The city has grown into a true luxury retail market, and Nashville will connect an audience of over 18 million nationwide with Modern Luxury Media's brand partners. Nashville's multiplatform approach shares stories with our affluent audience through multiple content platforms spanning print, web, social, video and experiential. The magazine's website, mlnashville.com, will feature exclusive content, updates on the city's latest cultural happenings and comprehensive guides to the best offerings across the area.

"We are excited to enter Nashville as our 24th market. Our growth reflects the growing demand for luxury brands and the lifestyle that Modern Luxury Media represents. Modern Luxury Nashville will provide the affluent Nashville audience with an expertly curated luxury lifestyle guide with a hyper-local point of view. Our unique ability to bring our audience the global trends in luxury while reflecting and showcasing the communities we service is what makes Modern Luxury Media so unique and effective," says Modern Luxury Media CEO Michael Dickey. "Modern Luxury Nashville's mission is to create a brand that speaks to a sophisticated and discerning audience while offering our newest community the ultimate guide to luxury living in Nashville."

Modern Luxury Nashville will launch across all platforms in October, with a debut Style Issue.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 18 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company, offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem, including 65+ brands across 24 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most.

