Modern Maker Fair Field + Supply Returns to the Hudson Valley Memorial Day Weekend

Third Annual Spring Market at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, NY Spotlights 250+ Makers, Live Music, Local Fare & More

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field + Supply, renowned, modern maker fair, today announced its Spring MRKT will return to Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York May 26-28, 2023. Founded by award-winning interior designer Brad Ford, Field + Supply is a favorite among savvy shoppers with new experiences in store for the design industry and a plethora of apparel brands for fashion enthusiasts.

Featuring a carefully curated selection of artisans who will display and sell their collections, the three-day event will showcase more than 250 vendors. A wide array of product categories spanning home design, fashion, ceramics, textiles, art, decorative accessories, candles, jewelry, beauty/wellness, kids, pets, and epicurean will be available to experience and purchase.

Field + Supply's mission is to connect a global community with artisans who are stewards of traditional craftsmanship and artistic processes. Among the featured vendors, the Spring MRKT will showcase the most apparel brands yet, nearly 50, many of which are crafted from sustainable materials throughout the Hudson Valley, including:

Ariana Bohling, Artemesia, Beach Hare, Blinded by Color Project, cmotastudio, Correll Correll, DEGEN, Eleven Six, Eolas, Fahari Wambura, Farewell Frances, Frances Grey, GRAMMAR, Hand Knit by Xoli, Herself Clothing, Hollander & Lexer, IMMODEST COTTON, Indi + Ash, Kordal Studio, Lacson Ravello, M.PATMos, Mohinders, My Dear Tejas, Namai, Neelah Cashmere, Nikki Chasin, Ophelia & Indigo, Proche, Rivay, Road to Nowhere Clothing, Sabah Shoes, SantM, Sakaya Davis, Simulacra, Slow Process, So Lucky Fish, Steven Alan, Tales of Us Design, Thank You Have a Good Day, The Falls, The Highlands Foundry, Tintorería María Romero, Umber & Ochre, Upstate of Mind Quality, UQNATU, Utility Canvas, West Rock Apparel Co., Yamma and more.

New for 2023, Field + Supply is introducing the F+S Trade Lounge, a special program for members of the design trade and retailers who are looking to discover new collections and products. F+S is inviting interior designers, architects, builders, and retailers to register in advance to enjoy access to a dedicated lounge area complete with meeting space and charging stations, as well as a welcome tote, and a complete list of F+S vendors who sell wholesale or offer customized products and services to meet the needs of design professionals.

F+S Spring MRKT will also feature a robust lineup of live music, creating a perfect backdrop for guests to soak in the beautiful surroundings while sampling food from local purveyors, along with a selection of craft beer and cocktails. Local musical artists include Jay Psaros, Dub Apocalypse, and Ladies & Gentlemen, among others.

Single, two-day, and three-day passes start at $20 and are available for purchase at fieldandsupply.com. Guests can experience Field + Supply from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm each day Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York.

If you're unable to attend in person, a selection of goods are available for purchase online. To learn more, visit fieldandsupply.com and @fieldandsupply on Instagram and TikTok.

About Field + Supply: Field + Supply began in 2014, as a modern interpretation of a traditional arts and crafts fair. Founded by award-winning interior designer Brad Ford, Field + Supply consists of a carefully curated selection of makers—highlighting goods from a variety of studios and workshops representing a wide range of product categories. Field + Supply's mission is to connect a global community with the artisans and makers who are stewards of traditional craftsmanship and artistic processes. This multi-day experience draws visitors and makers from local, national, and international locales, and has grown to include local food purveyors, live music, interactive activations, and a host of celebratory events with designers and makers over the course of the weekend. Now in its seventh year, Field + Supply is traditionally held twice annually—in Spring and Fall—at the scenic Hutton Brickyards, located on the banks of the Hudson River in Kingston, NY.

