Modern Managed IT Adds Sean Wedige As Chief Technology Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Managed IT, the contract-free, full-time IT provider for small business, announced Sean Wedige joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. He was formerly the CTO of Rackspace's Enterprise Division. Mr. Wedige began working for Rackspace seventeen years ago when it started out as a small business. Throughout his career, he has led and built technical teams whose purpose was to troubleshoot and solve his clients' toughest technology issues.

"After many years at San Antonio's most successful startup, I'm thrilled to be back downtown in the tech district on Houston Street," said Sean. "Modern Managed IT has great energy and the ability to deliver better IT services for small business. Luis and the team care deeply about taking care of the underserved small businesses in our community. My customer visits in the past few days prove the impact their passion has."

Sean is a San Antonio native who left to take a position at a startup in Dallas before returning to San Antonio for the opportunity he saw in the early days of Rackspace. In addition to his career activities he serves the community through involvement with Project BRAVE, a non-profit focused on early childhood intervention to stop domestic violence, and the Boy Scouts of America's Scouts BSA program.

Before coming to Modern Managed IT, Sean received frequent calls from friends and colleagues who worked for small business in need of technical assistance. After listening to their struggles when hiring or outsourcing vital IT, Sean recognized a need for a new, transparent, and affordable IT was needed in small businesses. Modern Managed IT is the perfect fit.

"Sean's twenty years of technical leadership in modern internet and cloud computing technologies gives me the confidence we will solve our clients' complex challenges with simple solutions," said Luis Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Managed IT. "True experts can make hard problems look easy and they can explain how they did it at a level everyone can understand. Sean is not only an expert, he's an amazing builder of technical teams."

"Sean and I worked together at Rackspace on many projects and he always impressed me with his ability to listen and understand where the customer was and where they wanted to be," said Bret Piatt, Board Chair of Modern Managed IT. "After listening, he worked with his team to put the customer on an achievable path to their destination. Technology modernization is a journey to a destination. It is not just a place you snap your fingers and arrive."

