MODERN MARKET EATERY FIRST DRIVE-THRU LOCATION NOW OPEN

New Colorado Springs restaurant donates meals to Food to Power at grand opening celebration

DENVER, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery, the Colorado-based fast casual concept specializing in scratch-made foods using clean ingredients, has opened the brand's first drive-thru restaurant in Colorado Springs at 3015 New Center Point, Suite 100, in the First & Main Town Center on Friday, Nov. 17.

The new company-owned restaurant is the third Modern Market Eatery location in Colorado Springs. Offering dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options, it will serve the full Modern Market menu, including the new winter menu that launched on Nov. 1, featuring eight brand-new dishes.

The restaurant will also feature a "Mini Market" merchandise area that the brand launched earlier this year to provide diners with numerous locally made products, such as Switchback Coffee Roasters, Bibamba Artisan Chocolate and Skratch Labs, as well as Modern Market Eatery hats, mugs and more. The restaurant is also the brand's third location to feature a double-sided assembly line in the kitchen that allows for quicker prep times, meaning guests have shorter waits for their fresh, made-to-order meals.

"Opening our first drive-thru restaurant is just one of the many ways our team is working to reimagine fast food and show guests how healthy food can be a quick, convenient option for the entire family," said Modern Market Eatery Co-founder and President Rob McColgan. "This will be the first of many drive-thru locations we anticipate developing over the coming years to provide an even more efficient service model to handle the increasing volume of takeout orders."

Known for its mindfully sourced ingredients, Modern Market Eatery never uses artificial flavors or colorings, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or funky additives and offers a broad menu of scratch-prepared grain bowls, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and more.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will host a grand opening event on Friday, Dec. 1, and will donate 100% of proceeds from that day to Food to Power, a Colorado Springs nonprofit providing multifaceted programming to cultivate a healthy, equitable food system in the community.

The restaurant created 32 local jobs in Colorado Springs and offers seating for 84 guests between the dining room and patio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Modern Market Eatery is currently expanding to make healthy food more accessible throughout the country. For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.modernmarket.com/franchise.

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colorado, in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nourishing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain and protein bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with specialty soups, handmade lemonades and decadent desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the University of Notre Dame campus, Modern Market Eatery is growing quickly. For additional information about Modern Market, please visit modernmarket.com.

About Modern Restaurant Concepts

Modern Restaurant Concepts is one of the largest fast casual restaurant platforms in North America, with nearly 800 units across two brands, QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery. The system operates corporate-owned and franchised units across nearly every U.S. state as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.

