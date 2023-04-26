MODERN MARKET EATERY WELCOMES SUMMER WITH SEASONAL MENU ITEMS

Better-for-you dishes are inspired by fresh flavors from the farmer's market

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery , a fast casual concept specializing in foods made from scratch using clean ingredients, introduces its summer menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients such as zucchini, strawberries and heirloom cherry tomatoes.

The summer menu features signature menu items refreshed with the season's best produce, including:

Summer Seared Ahi Salad: Line-caught seared tuna on romaine topped with marinated zucchini, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh corn, watermelon radish, sliced cage-free egg, avocado and scallion ranch dressing with a lemon wedge. $14.95

Modern Market Eatery also introduces seasonal Fire Roasted Veggies, featuring roasted broccoli, cauliflower, organic rainbow carrot, charred onion and zucchini, now available for $3. Additionally, seasonal fan favorite Street Corn Pizza returns, available only through the Modern Market mobile app, website or in-restaurant.

"Our vision is to make real food the standard in fast food, and our summer menu is intentionally designed around seasonal ingredients to update guest favorites with the bright, fresh flavors we crave this time of year," said Modern Market Eatery Vice President of Culinary Nate Weir. "Our broad menu of scratch-prepared items offers a variety of options and limitless customization so our guests can always find something delicious that fits their mood and lifestyle."

Compared to most restaurants in the better-for-you, fast casual space, Modern Market Eatery takes a different approach. Food in each restaurant is prepared and cooked from scratch and contains no artificial flavors or colorings, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or funky additives.

A link to the seasonally inspired menu item images is here.

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colorado, in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nourishing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with breakfast-all-day options, handmade lemonades and specialty desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the Notre Dame campus, Modern Market Eatery is growing quickly. For more information, visit modernmarket.com.

About Modern Restaurant Concepts

Modern Restaurant Concepts is one of the largest fast casual restaurant platforms in North America, with nearly 800 units across three brands, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Modern Market Eatery and Lemonade. The system operates corporate-owned and franchised locations across nearly every U.S. state as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit modern-restaurants.com .

