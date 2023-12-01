MODERN MARKET EATERY WELCOMES WINTER WITH 8 NEW DISHES

Better-for-you restaurant brings fresh seasonal flavors to the menu

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery, the Colorado-based fast casual concept specializing in scratch-made foods using clean ingredients, introduces its winter menu at all locations.

Inspired by seasonal fresh ingredients such as butternut squash, cranberries and beets, the new offerings include:

Modern Market Eatery 2023 Winter Menu

Bacon Jam Club: Herb-marinated roasted chicken, nitrite-free bacon, Tender Belly bacon jam aioli and kale jalapeno slaw on multigrain bread. $13.45 BBQ Beef Sandwich: Chipotle BBQ braised beef, Cholula cabbage slaw, provolone and smoked crema on ciabatta bread. $13.95 Garlic Mushroom Pizza: Roasted cremini mushrooms, red onion, kale, whole milk mozzarella, provolone and balsamic glaze with a roasted garlic white sauce. $12.95 Verde Bowl : Lemongrass Brussels sprouts, organic rice and quinoa with mixed greens, marinated kale, pickled red onion, cucumber, spicy roasted broccoli and avocado apple cider vinaigrette. $10.95 Southwest BBQ Beef Bowl: Chipotle BBQ braised beef, organic rice and quinoa with black beans, roasted corn salsa, watermelon radish, smoked crema, pepitas and cilantro. $14.95 Jerk Tuna Salad: Line-caught ahi tuna, roasted bell pepper, cucumber, mango salsa, toasted coconut, cilantro and avocado on a bed of mixed greens topped with creamy jerk dressing. $14.95 Urban Farmer Salad: Mixed greens topped with goat cheese, roasted butternut squash, red beets, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, blueberries and creamy maple mustard. $10.95 Blueberry Nutella Waffle: Belgian dessert waffle topped with fresh blueberries, blueberry chia jam, Nutella and powdered sugar. $5.95



"Our team is always looking for new flavor pairings our guests will enjoy, and as we enter chillier months across the country, these hearty meals promise warmth and comfort," said Modern Market Eatery Vice President of Culinary Nate Weir. "With limitless customization options and most new items available in half-sizes, our guests can indulge in the essence of the season that fits their food lifestyle."

Modern Market Eatery continues to distinguish itself in the better-for-you, fast casual category by constantly implementing a unique approach to its menu. Each scratch-made dish allows guests to enjoy a diverse and customizable experience for any lifestyle without artificial flavors or coloring, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or funky additives.

Modern Market Eatery is currently expanding to make healthy food more accessible throughout the country. For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.modernmarket.com/franchise.

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colorado, in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nourishing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain and protein bowls, toasted sandwiches, and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with specialty soups, handmade lemonades and decadent desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the University of Notre Dame campus, Modern Market Eatery is growing quickly. For additional information about Modern Market, please visit modernmarket.com.

About Modern Restaurant Concepts

Modern Restaurant Concepts is one of the largest fast casual restaurant platforms in North America, with nearly 800 units across two brands, QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery. The system operates corporate-owned and franchised units across nearly every U.S. state as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

