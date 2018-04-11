Modern Marvel: W Hotels Touches Down in Jordan With Debut of W Amman

AMMAN, Jordan, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, unveiled W Amman, the brand's first property in Jordan. Developed by Eagle Hills Jordan, the 280-room hotel is located in the heart of Amman's up and coming new downtown neighborhood, Abdali, and features design inspired by the energy of the Middle East and charm of Jordanian history, culture and tradition with a playfully modern twist.

"Jordan is an incredible country, rich with culture and a deep connection to its history. We could not be happier to make our brand debut in the country here in the capital city," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Amman, and specifically the exciting new downtown district of Abdali, is an ideal destination for the W brand with its engaging social scene and deeply rooted passion for design, music and fashion."

W Amman marks the first hotel collaboration between Marriott International and Eagle Hills Jordan which will be followed by three more hotel openings across Jordan - The St. Regis Amman, The Westin Saraya Aqaba and Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba.

W Amman stands tall as a contemporary and unmistakable architectural statement, offering stunning views of the bustling city's seven hills running across the Jordanian capital. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with the iconic W sign, inspired by Amman's unique cityscape and cubic architecture, in the colors of Jordan's distinctive sunset. Stepping into the Welcome area, the hotel's façade invokes the unique and colossal beauty of Petra's rock formations, reminiscent of the Nabatean city's striking appearance, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. Throughout the Canyon Walk, guests are enveloped in a modern design marvel, reinterpreting the natural beauty of Petra's canyon with shard structures and natural tones that can also be seen throughout the hotel.

Each of the 236 rooms and 44 suites at W Amman feature floor-to-ceiling windows and vivid designs, along with W signature beds and modern bathrooms with rain showers. Pillows and throws feature an illustrative interpretation of the Amman skyline and an adapted rendition of beautifully adorned camels of the desert, both in colorful detail. The hotel features a range of suites including four WOW Suites and a 1,710-square-foot Extreme WOW Suite (the brand's take on the Presidential suite) – the ultimate party place with sweeping panoramic views of Amman's landscape, an in-room DJ deck, amplified entertainment system, and private jacuzzi.

W Amman is set to add its own rhythm to the beat of Amman's social scene with its vibrant public spaces and culinary experiences. The hotel's Living Room (the brand's take on the traditional lobby) is a clubhouse for the modern traveler, showcasing a fusion of intimate and open areas, low seating and mood-setting lighting among architectural features that mirror Amman's extraordinary cityscape. Elements of Bedouin weaving, flower pots, and locally designed pillows from the Jordan River Foundation (a non-profit focusing on child safety and community empowerment) provide modernized versions of common patterns, colors and shapes from the city. The space is complemented by modern art from Bahraini artist, Jamal A. Rahim that gives an edge of Middle Eastern influence and bright splashes of color alongside the work of Jordanian artist Bader Mahasneh, who utilizes rough surfaces and illuminated figures in a series of striking paintings of faces.

Just steps away from the Living Room, Mesh provides international cuisine with a Levantine touch while bringing the right ingredients together through food, design and guests looking to mingle next to images of fresh produce from Dar Al Anda, one of Jordan's most prominent contemporary art galleries. For those seeking a place to unwind or escape, Aura offers signature beverages and delicious bar bites from around the world in a space that once again reinterprets the stunning angles and elevations of Petra with rose stone tones and colorful, silk-like flooring. Aura, and other areas in the hotel also feature exquisite pieces of art work from Jordanian artist, Hazem Al Zoubi. Enso, the hotel's signature Pan-Asian restaurant, ignites taste buds by bringing together flavors from five regional cuisines across South East Asia in a sleek setting. The WET Deck (pool deck) brings a new vibe to the city's party scene and will be the place to see and be seen. The beautiful rooftop space is the perfect destination to bask under the sun and enjoy stunning views of west Amman while indulging in cocktails or listening to performances from Amman's up-and-coming musical talent. The design of the WET Deck includes a modern depiction of The Roman Theater's Atrium.

For guests to refuel and reinvigorate, AWAY Spa at W Amman offers massages, body treatments, facials and quick fixes promising look good/feel good experiences in a fun, yet relaxed setup. Guests can then step into the modern FIT gym that features 24/7 access to the newest Technogym equipment. The hotel also plays host to social and business gatherings across 780 square meters of versatile meeting and event space, including the stunning 629-square-meter Great Room and four fully equipped, stylish Strategy and Studio rooms.

W Amman offers the W brand's signature Whatever/Whenever® service to provide guests whatever they want, whenever they want it. The hotel's W Insider, an in-the-know local expert, connects guests with the hottest events, attractions and adventures to suit any and every travel style.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.wammanhotel.com.

