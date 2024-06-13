Modern Meadow and Earthletica Announce World's First Sustainable Collaboration on Bronte Jacket Made with Bio-Alloy™ Shield Technology

Competitive swimmer and dual Olympic gold medalist, Bronte Campbell OAM, will debut the jacket at the Australian Olympic Swimming Trials in June.

Bio-AlloyTM Shield is a breathable, waterproof membrane used to create high-performance outdoor apparel.

NUTLEY, N.J. and SYDNEY, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a creator of innovative, environmentally-friendly biomaterials whose mission is to enable the world to transition to sustainable materials, and Earthletica, an Australian-based company focused on sustainable and high-performance activewear, today announced their collaboration on the Bronte Jacket, named in recognition of competitive swimmer and dual Olympic gold medalist and world champion, Bronte Campbell OAM. This first-of-its-kind lightweight jacket is made with Bio-AlloyTM Shield, a breathable and waterproof membrane developed by Modern Meadow. Campbell will be showcasing the jacket and competing at the 2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials, which will be held June 10 to 15 to determine who will participate in the Paris Olympics.

"At Earthletica, we are committed to creating activewear that not only looks and feels good, but also supports a healthy planet," said Campbell, co-founder of Earthletica. "Modern Meadow's focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with our ethos to embrace technology to achieve sustainability more meaningfully than any other brand across our entire product line and I see this collaboration on the Bronte Jacket as the start of a long-term relationship to achieve other 'world firsts' together, even after the Olympics."

The Bronte Jacket incorporates the Bio-AlloyTM Shield membrane, which is PFAS/PFC- and solvent-free and delivers high performance in any outdoor conditions. PFAS, sometimes referred to as highly fluorinated chemicals, can be found forever in many consumer products due to their oil-, stain- and water-repellent properties. Bio-AlloyTM Shield is just one of several applications Modern Meadow developed through its Bio-Alloy™ platform – a proprietary system that combines select proteins with bio-based polymers to produce a variety of materials that are much more sustainable than their conventional counterparts while offering comparable or better performance. In Bio-Alloy™ Shield, the proteins provide the channel for moisture to move through the material for additional breathability while remaining waterproof for the ultimate comfort and protection.™

"Collaborating with Earthletica on the Bronte Jacket exemplifies our resolve to create a more sustainable future through biomaterials," said David Williamson, PhD, president and chief operating officer at Modern Meadow. "We see performance and sustainability as an Olympic sport. Just like athletes train to win gold medals, we are constantly researching and innovating to find real-world solutions to the fashion industry's environmental challenges."

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a company focused on creating innovative, environmentally friendly biomaterials that make a positive impact on the world. Our main product, Bio-VERA™, is a transformative new sustainable material that is not only beautiful, but stronger and lighter than leather. Made with over 90% sustainable materials, Bio-VERA™ is crafted using Bio-Alloy™, a flexible mix of proteins and polymers. This approach allows us to reduce reliance on oil-based and animal products without sacrificing quality. Bio-VERA™ is designed to easily integrate into existing production processes used by industries such as automotive, footwear, furniture, and fashion accessories, making it a practical option for immediate use. We work closely with top brands like Tory Burch and industry leaders like BASF, Bader, and ISATanTec to ensure our products are of the highest quality and fully traceable from our lab to the brands you love. For more information, visit modernmeadow.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Earthletica

Earthletica is a company on a mission to create meaningful sustainability and change the activewear industry. We focus on embracing sustainable technologies, reducing waste and plastics and embedding sustainability in every product. Our use of organic and recycled fibres with minimal virgin synthetics allows us to create supportive high performance activewear that does not compromise on fit and quality while reducing the plastic footprint. Our end of life recycling partner Upparel enables us to incentivize a more circular economy and our commitment to zero stock waste reduces landfill and burning. Following our sold out '23 collection, 2024 sees new innovation with world first sustainable technology in the Bronte Jacket and refinement of the products already loved by our customers. Find out more about Earthletica or follow us on Instagram.

