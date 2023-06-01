Modern Meadow Announces Partnership with Navis TubeTex to Revolutionize the Textile Manufacturing Process with Sustainable Solutions

NUTLEY, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a leading biofabrication company specializing in the development of sustainable materials, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Navis TubeTex, a leading provider of high-technology finishing machinery to the global textile industry. This collaboration aims to redefine the dyeing, finishing, and coating equipment segment, integrating Modern Meadow's cutting-edge Bio-Alloy™ technology with Navis TubeTex's advanced Gaston Systems foam technology equipment.

Modern Meadow Bio-FREED™ will provide, especially for blended textiles, a faster and more manufacturing sustainable process using an estimated 95% less water, 75% less energy consumption, and 80% less dye & chemical without compromising on quality or performance.
The partnership between Modern Meadow and Navis TubeTex brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision for sustainable and responsible manufacturing. By leveraging Modern Meadow's biofabrication expertise and Navis TubeTex's deep knowledge of textile machinery, the companies are poised to revolutionize the industry and drive sustainable practices forward.

"We are thrilled to partner with Navis TubeTex in our quest to transform the textile industry," said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. "By combining our breakthrough Modern Meadow Bio-FREED™ powered by Bio-Alloy™, our revolutionary miscible blend of plant-based protein and bio-polymer, with Navis TubeTex's state-of-the-art equipment, we created a faster resource efficient, enhanced dyeability process. Bio-FREED™ will provide, especially for blended textiles, a faster and more manufacturing sustainable process using an estimated 95% less water, 75% less energy consumption, and 80% less dye & chemical without compromising on quality or performance."

Navis TubeTex, recognized for its expertise in textile machinery, shares Modern Meadow's commitment to sustainable practices. By integrating Modern Meadow's Bio-Alloy™ technology with their Gaston Systems, a propriety system for applying a low water foamed chemistry onto or into substrates, Navis TubeTex aims to enhance the environmental profile of the textile manufacturing process. The partnership will enable manufacturers to reduce water usage, chemical waste, and energy consumption, thereby minimizing the overall ecological footprint.

"We believe that sustainability should be at the forefront of every industry, including textile manufacturing," said Will Motchar, President and CEO of Navis TubeTex. "Teaming up with Modern Meadow allows us to offer our clients cutting-edge solutions that align with their sustainability goals. Together, we can drive meaningful change and shape the future of the textile industry."

Navis TubeTex will spotlight its partnership with Modern Meadow at ITMA 2023 in Milan, Italy, from June 8-14, 2023 (Hall H-14, Booth B211). In partnership with Limonta, Navis Tube Tex and Modern Meadow Bio-FREED™ have been nominated as 1 of the 3 finalists for the 2023 ITMA Innovation Award. Through innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to a more sustainable future, we are paving the way for a textile industry that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility.

About Modern Meadow 

Modern Meadow is a sustainable bio-design technology company that uses nature-inspired proteins to develop solutions that reduce our reliance on petrochemical and animal-derived inputs. Its scalable products drop into existing manufacturing processes, allowing partners to bring sustainable goods to market quickly and without high upfront costs. The company aims to drive innovation in sustainability and create new solutions for the world's most pressing challenges. Learn more at www.modernmeadow.com.

About Navis TubeTex

Founded in 1929, Navis Tube Tex is a leading finishing machinery supplier to the global textile industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures high-tech machinery for the global knit, woven, nonwoven, technical and geo textile industries. The company is focused on manufacturing the most energy-efficient ovens and dryers, online fabric trimming systems to reduce waste and chemical application and dyeing systems that reduce water, energy and chemical usage.
Navis Tube Tex has sales and service offices in over 60 countries with manufacturing facilities in the US and Taiwan. Learn more at www.navistubetex.com

