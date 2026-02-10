Modern Meadow to Showcase INNOVERA™'s Cross‑Industry Applications at Lineapelle Milan 2026

Exhibit to feature Allbirds' Terralux™ footwear collection alongside automotive, accessories and interior items

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a leader in bio‑design, will return to Lineapelle Milan 2026, the premier international leather fair, with a multi‑industry booth demonstrating the versatility, performance and scalability of INNOVERA™, its next‑generation material. The company will exhibit February 11-13 at Hall 4 in Booth D03‑05 / E04‑06 at Fiera Milano Rho.

Constructed from a plant‑based protein substrate, biopolymers and recycled rubber, INNOVERA™ contains more than 80% renewable carbon content and is completely animal‑free. Engineered to deliver durability, it is lightweight, two times stronger than traditional materials, customizable in color and texture, compatible with conventional finishing and designed for scalable biofabricated production that supports long‑term bio‑polymer durability across applications.

A highlight of this year's presence is Modern Meadow's partnership with Allbirds, following the launch of the global modern lifestyle footwear brand's Terralux™ line — the first footwear collection to use INNOVERA™. Made of ISA Core | Powered by INNOVERA™ and produced by ISA Next-Gen Materials, the three‑style collection for men and women showcases INNOVERA™'s ability to deliver refined bio‑based sneakers and leather‑like lifestyle shoes that do not compromise on aesthetic or performance. With INNOVERA™, the Terralux™ collection also incorporates biofabricated sneaker uppers, positioning Modern Meadow as a next‑gen footwear supplier committed to low‑impact sneaker sourcing and high‑performance lifestyle material innovation.

"Our collaboration with Allbirds and ISA Next-Gen Materials marks a meaningful milestone for INNOVERA™ and we're proud to display it at Lineapelle," said David Williamson, PhD, CEO of Modern Meadow. "Our material's entry into footwear reinforces its ability to adapt across premium categories without compromising on performance, quality or impact."

In addition to footwear, Modern Meadow will feature a range of INNOVERA™ applications across luxury automotive, interiors and accessories. The exhibit will include a Mercedes‑Benz car seat that demonstrates how INNOVERA™ is capable of achieving automotive‑grade biofabricated material requirements, including durability, finish and comfort. Visitors will also be able to explore designer accessories, including pieces from Melina Bucher, that exude INNOVERA™'s premium tactile quality and design flexibility. Interior and furniture concepts will offer visitors the opportunity to see how INNOVERA™ supports luxury material innovation and can meet European and global expectations for responsible, scalable alternatives. The booth's material swatch library will illustrate INNOVERA™'s adaptability to tannery‑integrated material workflows and its potential as a low‑impact supply chain partner across industries.

"At Modern Meadow, we are working with brand and tannery partners spanning automotive, footwear, interiors and accessories to show how one material platform can streamline design, reduce complexity and support both engineering needs and creative goals," Dr. Williamson added. "INNOVERA™ integrates directly into established leather tanning and finishing workflows, enabling brands and tanneries to adopt a lower‑impact material without changing their processes."

