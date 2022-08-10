Modern Medical Weight Loss Opens a Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Medical Weight Loss announces the grand opening of a new medical weight loss clinic in Louisville Kentucky, offering the most advanced medical weight loss formula in over two decades. Run by locally licensed nurse practitioners, this effective, safe, and affordable therapy is available in the Louisville area by calling (502) 325-3380 or by visiting https://modernmedicalweightloss.com.

It has been over two decades since research has resulted in significant developments in the weight loss industry, although there is an epidemic of overeating in the U.S. Poor health caused by being overweight is also on the rise. One practitioner, the doctor who developed the Modern Medical Weight Loss formula, felt it was time to approach the problem in a new way. The result is this medical weight loss therapy that does not require surgery or serious medications.

Modern Medical Weight Loss is a clinic of professionals trained to work with patients who need to lose weight, but desire to do so without invasive gastric bypass surgery or stimulant-based pharmaceuticals. Modern Medical Weight Loss offers an innovative protein-based therapy that is easy to administer and is 100% safe and FDA-approved. Using the same form of protein, the human body naturally produces, this therapy is designed to elevate proteins in the system. This sends a signal that the patient is not hungry, and in fact, is fully satisfied with only a small portion of food.

Most weight loss programs focus on increasing metabolism (and heart rate, which can pose risks) or they limit how much food a person can eat (gastric surgery or severe restriction diets). What they don't address is the serious problem of hunger when eating less. Modern Medical Weight Loss therapy eliminates hunger and increases metabolism with a simple, natural protein formula and fat-fighting nutrient B-12. This therapy is designed to trigger the same physical response the body has when one eats a fully satisfying meal. With this formula, patients report having more energy, and a desire to only eat small portions, all without feeling deprived.

For decades doctors were limited to two options; Phentermine, (or Adipex), prescription stimulants that increase metabolism without curbing hunger--or gastric surgery. They insert a sleeve that restricts the amount of food the patient can physically eat. This is a serious surgery with a long recovery time, and it requires a lifetime of changed eating habits.

The Modern Medical Weight Loss formula was developed by a weight loss doctor who found many of his patients did not qualify for these methods, or could not afford them. After years of research, this practitioner realized that by using the body's proteins, they could mimic the sensation one has after eating. Now, this protein-based formula has been approved by the FDA and is helping thousands of patients lose weight without severely altering their lifestyle. Patients are losing weight without having to diet or spend countless hours every day in a gym.

Modern Medical Weight Loss is open in Louisville, and ready to offer safe, effective weight loss therapy for those who schedule an in-person consultation by calling (502) 325-3380.

Modern Medical Weight Loss is a new medical weight loss practice offering an innovative protein-based therapy for those seeking to lose weight without a complicated hard to follow program, serious medications, or surgery.

Contact:

Michael Golata

[email protected]

Modern Medical Weight Loss

7003 Global Drive

Louisville, KY 40258

(502) 325-3380

