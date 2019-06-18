Modern Message and Asset Living Announce New Resident Engagement Platform

DALLAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, the leader in resident loyalty and engagement solutions for Multifamily and Student Housing communities, announced Engage, Asset Living's customized resident app. Engage is the newest Modern Message White-Label platform and the first of its kind for the Student Housing industry. The White-Label program provides partners the opportunity to streamline their Community Rewards resident platform through Modern Message to ensure brand consistency across all channels.

"We couldn't be happier to see Asset Living lead the Student Housing industry with their own resident app, Engage. Our clients are seeing tremendous success from our custom White-Label program," said Modern Message CEO John Hinckley . "Our team is excited to pioneer new resident engagement capabilities along the resident journey for its customers."

Modern Message has been working closely with Asset Living since 2013 when the company first tested ten communities to generate social media awareness and overall communication as well as increase resident engagement.

Today, Modern Message works with hundreds of Asset Living properties with the primary focus of increasing resident loyalty through Engage. Asset Living utilizes Modern Message's Custom Incentives, Social Media Advertising, and White-Label programs to cultivate positive and unique resident experiences at their communities. By leveraging all of these tools, Asset Living has surpassed the Student Housing industry's average resident participation rate of 52% by more than 8% across their 80,000+ residents using the app.

"Being one of the first Student Housing companies to work with Modern Message, Asset Living wanted to also be one of the first in our industry to do a white-label app with Modern Message. We have watched the Community Rewards program enhance its features over the years. With Asset Campus Housing rebranding to Asset Living this spring, we decided it was the perfect time to roll out our own app to reflect our new brand. Our on-site teams up to our C-level team members are excited to see the number of residents already engaged with our newly branded app," said Asset Living Senior Vice President Joe Goodwin .

Engage is a direct representation of the hard work and dedication, both Modern Message and Asset Living have invested in creating positive resident experiences. These experiences lead to increased loyalty and deeper connections between on-site team members and their residents.

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering Operations, Marketing, and On-Site teams to make smarter business decisions resulting in increased revenue, resident retention, and loyalty. The company's portfolio comprises more than 500 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 4,000 apartment communities, and more than 1.6 million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 60% over the previous four years. To learn more about Modern Message, visit us at www.modernmessage.com .

About Asset Living

Asset Living, formerly known as Asset Campus Housing, is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. Asset Living manages a growing portfolio of hundreds of student housing properties across the nation and the world. The company provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. To learn more about Asset Living, visit us at www.assetliving.com .

