Modern Message and SOCi Announce Strategic Partnership

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Message, the leader in resident engagement and loyalty solutions for Multifamily and Student Housing communities, announced today they are partnering with SOCi , the leader in social media and reputation management for multi-location brands. The two partners have created a new integration that allows Modern Message and SOCi customers to monitor and respond directly to all Modern Message generated resident reviews within the SOCi dashboard.

As of today, Modern Message yields the highest average count of reviews per property for the Multifamily and Student Housing industry, according to JTurner Research . This new integration means property management customers will no longer need to leave their SOCi dashboard to manage their Modern Message reviews.

"Modern Message has been very successful in getting apartment residents to share their authentic living experiences online, and the growing demand for SOCi's all-in-one enterprise social media and reputation management platform makes this new partnership a natural fit," said John Hinckley , Modern Message CEO. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers this integration to better manage their online social presence. This synergy will further establish both companies as the leaders in SaaS-based real estate technology."

This integration will introduce review approval workflows for community managers and admins, which ultimately leads to a lift in resident sentiment. Further, SOCi Reputation Insights allows properties to track reputation and renter sentiments across all communities allowing managers to monitor and anticipate issues before they even arise.

Everything from a property's social page content and mentions, to ratings and reviews, affect the overall visibility and perception of a portfolio's brand. Today more than 43% of apartment residents say they're likely to interact with apartment communities on social media, according to ForRent.com . Often social media is the first place renters turn to uncover more about a local property. Further, online reviews have become a powerful influencer in the renter journey and their buying decisions. Individual property managers and property management companies need to have a way to better monitor and manage these pages and interactions.

"SOCi strives to connect its customers to all of their social conversations in a single interface, no matter where they are happening. Our partnership now gives our users the unique ability to both pull reviews from Modern Message and to push responses back through our easy to use interface. We've layered in all of the workflow, approvals, and analytics tools that our multi-location businesses have come to rely on to manage and streamline their processes. Anytime you combine two of the fastest growing companies in our industry, you can expect even more great things to come," said Afif Khoury , CEO, SOCi.

Both companies continue to grow at a rapid pace with Modern Message ranking #1153 and SOCi ranking #60 on the Inc. 5000 2018 fastest growing companies list. The two companies believe in a similar thesis that an engaged community is a more valuable one that ultimately leads to the most accurate resident sentiment for ratings and reviews. There continues to be a strong correlation between online reputation and resident satisfaction.

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message invents new ways to facilitate resident engagement approaches, empowering Operations, Marketing, and On-Site teams to make smarter business decisions resulting in increased revenue, resident retention, and loyalty. The company's portfolio comprises more than 500 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 4,000 apartment communities, and more than 1.6 million active residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. The company continues to rapidly expand, yielding an average annual growth rate of 60% over the previous four years. They were ranked #1153 on Inc. 5000's 2018 fastest growing companies list. To learn more about Modern Message, visit us at www.modernmessage.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading social media and reputation management platform built to address the complex needs of highly visible Multi-Location businesses. An award-winning leader in the industry, SOCi has pioneered more than a dozen unique marketing tools to help multi-location brands oversee, maintain, and protect their brand at the national level, while simultaneously scaling presence across hundreds, sometimes thousands, of local pages. For more information on how SOCi can fuel the success of your social media channels while protecting what matters most--your online reputation--visit www.meetsoci.com .

